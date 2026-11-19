UT Southwestern highlights Pope Leo XIV's adenocarcinoma diagnosis to emphasize annual low-dose CT screening for smokers, detailing eligibility, pack-year calculations, and risk factors.

UT Southwestern Medical Center reported on November 19, 2026, that Pope Leo XIV underwent successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung in October 2026. The growth spotted on his lung during a routine medical exam was later diagnosed as adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. This case illustrates that individuals can have lung cancer and feel perfectly healthy.

Pope Leo XIV Adenocarcinoma Diagnosis Case

Pope Leo XIV quit smoking ten years ago and felt healthy with no trouble breathing or persistent cough. Despite these positives, he remained at risk for lung cancer, which usually develops without noticeable symptoms. The diagnosis underscores the silent nature of the disease before it becomes advanced.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Hit in Face Twice in One Week During Peru Visit

Low-Dose CT Screening Detection Mechanism

UT Southwestern has invested in significant advancements in how we detect, diagnose, and treat lung cancer. Low-dose computed tomography (CT) screening can identify small abnormalities that might not appear on a standard chest X-ray. It gives us the opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when you have more treatment options and a better chance of becoming cancer-free.

Who Should Get Annual Lung Cancer Screening

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual lung cancer screening for adults who meet all three of these criteria. The American Cancer Society has gone a step further, recommending annual screening for adults ages 50 to 80 with at least 20 pack-years of smoking history, regardless of how long ago they quit. If you stopped smoking more than 15 years ago, you may still benefit from a conversation with your doctor about screening.

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Pack-Year Calculation Smoking History Impact

A pack-year is a way of measuring your cumulative exposure to cigarette smoking. It takes into account how many cigarettes you smoked as well as how many years you smoked. If you smoked for 10 years, quit for five years, and then smoked another 10 years, all those years count toward your pack-years history. If you are unsure of your pack-years, a primary care provider can help you calculate the total.

Never Smoked Vaping Risk Assessment

Although cigarette smoking is the leading risk factor for lung cancer, people who have never smoked can develop the disease, too. Vaping exposes the lungs to potentially harmful substances, but we do not have the same long-term data that we have for cigarette smoking. If you vape or have a history of vaping, talk with a doctor about whether you may need an overall lung health assessment.