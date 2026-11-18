Sevier County EMS reports that Tricia Mumford, a 55-year-old paramedic, responded to the fatal crushing accident of her son Logan in Sigurd, Utah.

A tragic accident in Sigurd, Utah, has left a local emergency medical community devastated after a paramedic arrived at a fatal crash scene only to discover the victim was her own child. Tricia Mumford, 55, a seasoned first responder with Sevier County EMS, was dispatched to the roadside emergency on Monday evening, unaware that the deceased man was her son, Logan Mumford, 28.

The Fatal Car Repair Incident

The incident occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Monday in the town of Sigurd, located in central Utah. Logan Mumford, a professional engineer employed by Great Basin Engineering, was assisting a neighbor, referred to in the police report as a lady in his ward, with repairs to her vehicle. He was positioned underneath the car to work on it when the situation turned deadly. A neighbor who was also present to assist briefly left the scene to retrieve a light source and a floor jack from his own home.

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While the neighbor was crossing the street to gather the necessary tools, he heard a sickening sound as the car fell off its scissor jack. He rushed back to the scene to find Logan trapped beneath the heavy vehicle. The witness attempted to pull Logan from under the vehicle but was physically unable to do so. As the neighbor returned with the floor jack, the first deputies arrived on the scene. They used the jack to lift the car and successfully pull Logan from underneath.

Identification and Immediate Medical Response

Logan sustained significant trauma to the head, so severe that his mother, Tricia, who was the first paramedic to arrive, did not immediately recognize him. The EMS report states that she only realized the victim was her son when someone called his name. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated as Logan was unresponsive and suffering from obvious and severe head trauma. Despite the immediate and aggressive efforts by Tricia and other first responders, he could not be saved.

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Logan was airlifted to Utah Valley Medical Center, where he subsequently died from his injuries. The emotional toll on Tricia was described by a friend and colleague in a police report as the worst nightmare for any parent. The colleague noted that while first responders train for the most devastating situations of life, no amount of training can prepare a mother to respond to an emergency involving her own child or a wife to watch the person she loves fight for her life.

Family Impact and Community Response

Logan Mumford leaves behind a profound legacy in his community and a grieving family. He is survived by his wife, Laura Mumford, and their two young children, a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. Laura was present at the scene and watched as Tricia and other emergency personnel attempted to save Logan. In a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, Laura described Logan as a true hero who was always helping others, noting that even in his final moments, he was engaged in an act of kindness.

Logan was remembered as a kind-hearted engineer and a devoted father. His wife emphasized that the community needs continued prayers and support as they navigate life without him. A fundraiser has been launched to provide financial support for Laura and their two young children during this incredibly difficult time. The Sevier County Sheriff deputies and Utah Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene, highlighting the multi-agency effort involved in the tragic incident.