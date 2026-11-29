Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter faces automobile homicide charges after crashing into a motorcycle. The victim, Katie Huggins, died days later. Potter remains on payroll and in jail without bail.

Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter has been charged with automobile homicide following a fatal collision that resulted in the death of 22-year-old motorcyclist Katie Huggins. The incident occurred on October 27 near Ogden Canyon in Utah, when Potter allegedly entered an intersection unsafely, striking Huggins as she traveled eastbound with the right-of-way.

Details Of The Fatal Crash And Victim

Katie Huggins was riding her motorcycle when Sheriff Potter drove his government-owned pickup truck directly into her path. According to charging papers reviewed by media outlets, Potter entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle, leaving Huggins with no time to avoid the impact despite her efforts to brake. She struck the rear driver's side of the truck and sustained severe injuries that ultimately led to her death six days after the accident.

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The collision took place at a crossing where Huggins legally held the right-of-way. Authorities state that the sheriff's decision to pull out into the roadway was the primary cause of the crash. Huggins succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported, marking a tragic end to what began as a routine commute for the young woman.

Blood Alcohol Level And Criminal Charges

Investigators drew blood from Sheriff Potter to determine if he was impaired while driving. The results showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.065, which exceeds the state legal limit of 0.05. Consequently, the sheriff faces two distinct charges: automobile homicide and failing to stop or yield the right-of-way to a motor vehicle.

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Potter appeared in the Second Judicial Court in Ogden on Tuesday before Judge Craig Hall. He was held in handcuffs and wore orange prison coveralls during the brief hearing. During the proceedings, Potter identified himself but remained largely silent. His attorney, Cara Tangaro, indicated that further discoveries, including police reports and witness interviews, would be presented at the next scheduled hearing.

Jail Detention And Ongoing Legal Process

Following his first court appearance, the judge ordered Sheriff Potter to remain in Weber County Jail without bail. The next hearing is set for the upcoming Tuesday. A statement from authorities emphasized that the arrest is merely a step in the legal process and that Potter is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Potter continues to receive regular paychecks. He initially took voluntary leave after the accident, but Box Elder County officials confirmed that he remains on the payroll pending the outcome of the court proceedings. This financial arrangement has drawn attention as the legal case moves forward.

Pattern Of Alleged Conduct And Public Reaction

This arrest follows a separate incident from January in which Potter was charged with obstruction of justice. In that case, a witness reported seeing the sheriff driving a government vehicle on Interstate 15 while impaired. The witness noted that Potter had slurred speech, an unsteady balance, and a visible silver can protruding from his sweatshirt pocket.

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Potter denied being impaired in that earlier incident, claiming he was hiking with a beer to watch the sunset. However, cellphone data allegedly placed him in the Tremonton area, roughly 20 miles from his claimed location in Brigham City. James Knight, the witness in the January incident, expressed a loss of faith in local government institutions, including the county commissioners, judges, and law enforcement leadership.

The family of Katie Huggins told Fox 13 that the arrest of the sheriff represents a significant step toward accountability. As the case proceeds, the community continues to grapple with the allegations against a high-ranking public official, while the legal system moves toward the next phase of proceedings scheduled for Tuesday.