Utah Teen Rescued After 500 Days Captivity Through Online Game Among Us

Kylie Arellano was freed after more than 500 days in captivity when she revealed her location to a fellow Among Us player. Adam Hunter Harmel faces federal charges.

Kylie Arellano, a 17-year-old from Garden City, Utah, has been rescued after enduring more than 500 days of captivity. The breakthrough in her case occurred through an unlikely digital connection on the popular multiplayer video game Among Us. By reaching out to a fellow player online, the teenager was able to reveal her true identity and current location to authorities.

How the Digital Rescue Unfolded

Arellano vanished from her home in Garden City, Utah, on May 29, 2025. Her disappearance triggered a massive multi-agency search effort that spanned the entire country and extended into foreign nations. For over a year and a half, federal and local law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly to locate her without success.

Also read Poland mass shooting investigation continues as Brit among six killed and gunman hospitalised

The critical turning point arrived last month when Arellano connected with another child on Among Us. She explained to the online friend that she was being held against her will at a man's home in Oregon. She expressed a fear that police had stopped searching for her and shared news articles about her disappearance to prove her identity.

Upon receiving this information, the other child's mother alerted the FBI immediately. Federal authorities then arranged to monitor a video call between investigators and Arellano on November 1. During this supervised interaction, the teen provided detailed information about her captor and her surroundings.

Arellano described meeting 39-year-old Adam Hunter Harmel and how he transported her to his residence in Huntington, Oregon. To corroborate her story, she showed investigators a knife Harmel allegedly kept beside his bed. This evidence was crucial in confirming her account and prompting immediate action by law enforcement.

Advertisement

Grooming and Control Methods

Federal authorities state that Arellano was groomed through online gaming platforms before conversations shifted to other social media applications. Her parent reported that she had been sending sexually explicit images and videos to strangers online in exchange for money. This vulnerability was exploited by Harmel, who made contact in May 2025.

Harmel reportedly told Arellano he was disabled and that his hips were messed up. He offered her money to come to Oregon and later drove to Utah to pick her up. Once she arrived at his home in Huntington, Oregon, he threw her phone into a river and forced her to remain inside.

The conditions of her captivity were severe and isolating. Arellano was forced to sleep in the basement next to a wall while Harmel slept in the same bed. Investigators note that Harmel became increasingly violent, frequently hitting her and preventing her from leaving the property.

To ensure she could not be identified, Harmel allegedly forced Arellano to remove her braces using pliers. He also kept a knife under his pillow to prevent her from escaping during the night. Arellano stated that Harmel claimed he wanted to start a family and indicated a sexual preference for minors.

Housemate Testimony and Evidence

After Arellano was rescued, authorities interviewed Harmel's housemate, who provided additional context to the situation. The housemate told investigators that Harmel had introduced the teen as his new girlfriend. He mentioned that Harmel had said he was traveling to Utah to pick her up but did not see her until approximately two months after her arrival.

A search of the home yielded items that supported Arellano's account. Investigators found sexual lubricant and other evidence consistent with the teen's description of her treatment. These findings strengthened the case against Harmel and confirmed the nature of the abuse she endured.

Advertisement

During the captivity, Harmel eventually gave Arellano a cellphone without cellular data. This device only allowed internet access through Wi-Fi. Despite the restrictions, this connectivity was sufficient for Arellano to play Among Us and eventually make contact with someone who could help her.

Criminal Charges and Legal Proceedings

Adam Hunter Harmel was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Ontario, Oregon. He was subsequently booked into the Malheur County Jail. Harmel is now charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

If convicted, Harmel faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. He appeared in court in Boise, Idaho, on November 4 but did not enter a plea at that time. His next court appearance is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

It remains unclear when Harmel will be extradited to Utah to face further legal proceedings. The Daily Mail contacted the local sheriff's department, the US Attorney's Office, and the FBI for additional information regarding the case status.

New details have also emerged regarding Harmel's prior conduct. He was accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl just months before he allegedly kidnapped Arellano. Eric Solari told NBC News that his young daughter visited Harmel's home next door for a sleepover with his daughter in 2024.

After returning home, the six-year-old mentioned that something was wrong but could not remember the specific details. She indicated there was a secret she could not recall. This prior allegation suggests a pattern of behavior that preceded the kidnapping of Kylie Arellano in May 2025.