UTMB Develops Single-Dose mRNA Vaccine That Fully Protects Against Andes Hantavirus in Animals

A new study from UTMB reports that a single-dose mRNA vaccine provided complete protection against lethal Andes hantavirus in animal models, offering hope for rapid outbreak response against the only person-to-person transmissible hantavirus.

Researchers at The University of Texas Medical Branch ( UTMB ) have developed new single-dose vaccine s that provided full protection against the deadly Andes hantavirus in animal testing.

The study, published in The Lancet, was led by Alexander Bukreyev, PhD, head of the Laboratory of Viral Pathogenesis and Vaccine Development at UTMB, with support from the National Institutes of Health. The vaccines use mRNA technology, previously successful in a two-dose regimen, but were optimized for rapid protection after the team recognized the urgent need during fast-moving outbreaks.

In trials using an animal model that closely mimics human disease, a single shot prevented lethal infection entirely, even when the dose was significantly reduced. All vaccinated animals remained healthy without symptoms or weight loss, and no virus was detectable in their tissues a month after exposure. The immune response was robust, with protective antibodies developing as early as 14 days post-vaccination.

The Andes virus, a member of the hantavirus family, gained global attention after a May 2026 outbreak aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which had sailed from Argentina. The virus spread among passengers and crew, infecting 13 and killing three. Unlike most hantaviruses, which spread through contact with infected rodents, the Andes virus transmits directly from person to person via respiratory droplets and close contact, making it a far greater public health concern.

Those exposed returned to 23 different countries, and due to the long incubation period-where carriers can be asymptomatic for weeks-health authorities struggle to trace and contain spread. These new single-dose vaccines could be crucial for post-exposure prophylaxis, potentially halting disease progression and onward transmission if administered quickly to high-risk contacts during an outbreak. Looking ahead, UTMB is working to fast-track these vaccines into human clinical trials, aiming to address the unique threat posed by the Andes virus.

The research team, including co-designer Ivan V. Kuzmin, PhD, and lead author Michelle Meyer, PhD, believes the fast-acting nature of the mRNA platform offers a critical advantage in pandemic preparedness. The findings suggest that single-dose regimens could transform response strategies for person-to-person transmissible hantaviruses, providing immediate immunity where multi-dose schedules are impractical. The full study is available in The Lancet (DOI: 10.1016/s0140-6736(26)01124-4)





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Andes Hantavirus Single-Dose Vaccine Mrna Technology UTMB The Lancet Outbreak Response Person-To-Person Transmission Clinical Trials

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