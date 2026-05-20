Uzbekistan to link with Afghanistan and Pakistan through transit corridor

Uzbekistan is set to establish a transit corridor to connect Central Asia to the Arabian Sea through its neighbor Afghanistan, with Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev stating that a feasibility study is under way and that work has begun on a corridor. Choriev also emphasized the need for Uzbekistan to partner with other Central Asian countries and develop transport corridors without delay

Uzbekistan is moving towards a new corridor linking Central Asia to the Arabian Sea by linking with Afghanistan and Pakistan , a route that would give Uzbekistan access to Karachi and Gwadar, while reducing reliance on Iran's Bandar Abbas, a top Uzbek government official has revealed.

Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev said that a feasibility study is underway and surveying work has begun on a corridor. Choriev indicated that another option for a trade route to the sea, one that would link Uzbekistan to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, is not feasible now, given that the current situation remains unpredictable due to lingering tensions in the region, and the long-standing disputes between the United States, Israel and Iran could lead to further uncertainty.

Therefore, Uzbekistan is seeking to establish a new route through Afghanistan and Pakistan with access to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Choriev emphasized that this new route will be beneficial not only for Uzbekistan but also for other Central Asian countries and partners, and the goal is to establish transport corridors without delays, Choriev said during a panel discussion during the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Samarkand.





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uzbekistan Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Corridor Arabian Sea Central Asia Diplomacy Economics Business Transportation Stratégie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paisley gangster convicted for distributing cocaine across central ScotlandJohn Gray, 53, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, May 18

Read more »

Shropshire Live set for DAB radio expansion from The WrekinIndependent local news and entertainment platform Shropshire Live has announced an ambitious expansion plan to broadcast on digital radio across central Shropshire.

Read more »

Samsung's weather app sparks storm of controversy by handing territory to North KoreaPLUS: China-linked cyber-attack on central Asian oil sector; Bottom falls out of Indian smartphone sales; And more!

Read more »

Price Caps on Food: Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey Warns against Labour's Plans, Retail Bosses Criticise the TreasuryFollowing the news of the Scottish SNP plans to cap prices of essential goods using health powers, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned against price caps being implemented on food, citing their unsustainability. Retail bosses criticised the Treasury after an offer was made to supermarkets to ease packaging policies and delay rule changes in return for supermarkets choosing to keep food prices lower. Former Asda boss Lord Rose and M&S boss Stuart Machin branded the proposals as 'completely preposterous' and 'idiotic' respectively.

Read more »