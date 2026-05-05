Vaginal Dryness: Breaking the Silence and Finding Relief

Many women experience vaginal dryness during perimenopause and menopause, but it remains a taboo subject. This article explores the causes, effects, and available solutions, including Replens, a vaginal moisturizer, and emphasizes the importance of open conversations and self-care.

Suzanna first noticed something wasn't right during a spinning class, describing the sensation as similar to tight, itchy, stinging skin after washing your face without moisturizing.

This experience marked the beginning of her journey with vaginal dryness, a symptom that profoundly impacted her sense of self. She felt like a different person, a sentiment echoed by Kirsty, 58, who emphasizes the importance of women, both peri and postmenopausal, openly discussing this often-isolated issue. Kirsty stresses that experiencing vaginal dryness is common and not a sign of going mad.

Increased conversations surrounding perimenopause and menopause have improved understanding of many symptoms, yet vaginal dryness remains a taboo subject. Charlotte, 52, admits she and her friends readily discussed hot flushes and low moods but avoided the topic of vaginal dryness, questioning the societal shyness surrounding a natural part of female anatomy. She describes the dryness as awful and acknowledges its impact on her mood and relationship, highlighting the need for open communication with partners.

The root cause of vaginal dryness, like other perimenopausal symptoms, is a decline in estrogen levels. Beyond the discomfort of itching, burning, and chafing, particularly during exercise, vaginal dryness can lead to painful intercourse, light bleeding, increased urinary frequency, and a higher risk of urinary tract infections. The silence surrounding this issue often leaves women feeling ashamed and believing there's no solution.

However, effective over-the-counter treatments are available, offering relief and restoring intimacy. Angela shares her positive experience with Replens, a vaginal moisturizer that has helped her regain comfortable and spontaneous sex life, emphasizing self-care and normalizing the conversation. She views vaginal moisturization as essential as skincare for other parts of the body. Replens is a hormone-free vaginal moisturizer that provides immediate and long-lasting relief, up to three days, by coating the vaginal tissue with a bio-adhesive formula.

It's the No.1 brand recommended by GPs and can be used alongside HRT. Charlotte, after six months of regular Replens use, wishes she had started sooner, noting that consistent moisturization prevents the buildup of severe dryness and irritation. The product aims to restore comfort and spontaneity to intimacy, addressing a common yet often unspoken symptom of perimenopause and menopause.

The overall message is one of empowerment, encouraging women to prioritize their vaginal health, seek solutions, and break the silence surrounding vaginal dryness





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Menopause Perimenopause Vaginal Dryness Replens Hormone Replacement Therapy Women's Health Intimacy Estrogen Urinary Tract Infections

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