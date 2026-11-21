DJ Vagrant Real Estate receives a £20,000 award funded by Creative Scotland, sparking backlash over an album track featuring anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protest audio.

Scottish music producer Vagrant Real Estate, known professionally as Nick Cronin, was awarded the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year prize at a ceremony held in Dundee earlier this month. The recognition comes with a £20,000 cash prize for the album Neither Collar Nor Crown, funded by taxpayers through the cultural agency Creative Scotland. Critics have immediately condemned the decision, citing inflammatory content within the winning record that includes a sampled rant attacking Israel and the British monarchy.

The controversy centers on the track NMIL, which features a minute-long audio excerpt from a pro-Palestinian rally held in Edinburgh. The sampled speech, delivered by activist Sorley Mackay, includes aggressive chants directed at the State of Israel and King Charles. The inclusion of this material has drawn sharp rebuke from Jewish community leaders and political opponents, who argue that public funds should not support such rhetoric.

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Controversial Content in Award-Winning Album

The album Neither Collar Nor Crown was released in November and was described by promoters as an ambitious work featuring cutting-edge lyricism in both English and Gaelic. BBC Radio Scotland had previously highlighted Cronin as its Featured Artist of the Week, and he used video clips of the rally speech to promote the project on social media. Cronin stated that he selected the audio because he knew it would be a perfect sample for the artistic vision of the LP.

The sampled speech captures a moment where Mackay, flanked by a protester in an Irish tricolour balaclava, accused attendees of funding genocide and launching into a tirade against the UK head of state. The audio includes the phrases Free Free Palestine and explicit insults directed at Israel. This specific track served as the focal point for accusations that the award represents a celebration of hate-filled views by a state-backed body.

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Political Backlash and Funding Criticism

Scottish Conservative culture spokesman Murdo Fraser labeled the funding of such projects as disgraceful, arguing that Creative Scotland is funneling taxpayer money into initiatives associated with deeply offensive rhetoric. Fraser demanded that the Scottish Government explain why public funds are being used to promote materials deemed dangerous for Scotland's Jewish community. He accused the SNP administration of allowing publicly funded arts organizations to become increasingly politicized under the leadership of John Swinney.

Reform UK public sector reform spokesman Max Bannerman added to the criticism, stating that this situation exemplifies a political system where approved narratives receive cash and trophies regardless of their aggressive nature. Bannerman suggested that if the Scottish National Party genuinely wishes to reward Vagrant Real Estate, they should collect donations among themselves rather than using public money. The debate highlights growing tensions over the role of government funding in supporting controversial artistic expressions.

Creative Scotland and Judging Panel Connections

Creative Scotland, the quango responsible for the prize fund, has faced scrutiny not only for this award but also for its broader funding patterns. The organization awarded £911,000 to Edinburgh arts group Arika, which organized the From The Rivers To The Seas festival in Glasgow last week. This five-day event was hosted by Tramway, a venue also funded by Creative Scotland and run by Glasgow Life, an arm's-length body of the city council.

The judging panel for the Scottish Album of the Year included several figures connected to these funding streams. Mhairi Black, a former SNP Member of Parliament who left the party over its stance on Gaza, served as a judge. Additionally, Katie Duffy, the head of arts at Glasgow Life, was part of the selection committee. Critics point to these overlaps as evidence of a closed loop where politically aligned entities support one another.

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Community Concerns and Historical Precedents

Sammy Stein, chair of the Glasgow Friends of Israel, characterized the award as part of a pattern of potentially antisemitic sponsorship rather than an isolated incident. She argued that the Scottish Government is using taxpayer money to fund events with serious consequences for Jewish citizens. Stein emphasized that this is not a one-off example but reflects a systemic issue within cultural funding policies in Scotland.

The controversy recalls similar incidents in recent years, such as when Bobby Vylan led Glastonbury festival attendees in chants calling for violence against the IDF. These events have intensified calls for cultural bodies to review their funding criteria and ensure they do not inadvertently support extremist or hateful speech. The outcome of this dispute may influence future decisions regarding the allocation of public arts grants across the country.