Val Kilmer's Former Collaborator Calls Him 'Worst Human Being I've Ever Known'

Adam Marcus, the director of the 2008 direct-to-DVD thriller Conspiracy, has sparked controversy by labeling Val Kilmer, the late actor who starred in the film, as the 'worst human being I've ever known.' This outburst came in the form of a post on Threads, a social media platform, where Marcus shared a photo of himself and Kilmer together on the set of Conspiracy.

Adam Marcus , the director of the 2008 direct-to-DVD thriller Conspiracy , has sparked controversy by labeling Val Kilmer , the late actor who starred in the film, as the 'worst human being I've ever known.

' This outburst came in the form of a post on Threads, a social media platform, where Marcus shared a photo of himself and Kilmer together on the set of Conspiracy. He also expressed his frustration with Kilmer's behavior on set, stating that if the actor had done 'one-tenth of what he did on my set today, he would have been canceled in a blink.

' This is not the first time that one of Kilmer's collaborators has spoken out against him. In 1996, his Batman Forever director, Joel Schumacher, called him 'childish and impossible' and a 'psychologically disturbed human being.

' Additionally, John Frankenheimer, who directed The Island Of Dr. Moreau, reportedly vowed never to work with Kilmer again after their experience on the set of that film. Kilmer himself responded to these criticisms in a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, stating that he had been 'careless about how I viewed my business' and that he had 'behaved poorly, bravely, and bizarrely' at times.

Despite these criticisms, Kilmer's fans and supporters continue to remember him fondly, and his legacy as a talented and versatile actor lives on. The controversy surrounding Adam Marcus's post has sparked a wider conversation about the challenges of working with difficult actors and the impact that their behavior can have on the people around them.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve and change, it will be interesting to see how this issue is addressed and how it affects the way that actors, directors, and producers work together in the future





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