Valerie Bertinelli Apologizes After Cursing Twice on Live TV During Today Show Interview

Valerie Bertinelli, 66, accidentally cursed twice during a live interview on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle while promoting her new Lifetime movie Love, Again. The actress apologized for her slip-ups, joking that it was a case of '66-year-old disease' where she no longer cares what comes out of her mouth. The film, premiering May 9, marks her return to television after a decade-long break.

Valerie Bertinelli , the 66-year-old actress known for her roles in Hot in Cleveland and her Food Network appearances, made headlines after an unexpected live television moment during her appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Thursday.

The star, who recently released her memoir Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, was promoting her new Lifetime movie Love, Again when she accidentally cursed twice during the interview. The first slip occurred while discussing her character Caroline, a caregiver for her husband with Alzheimer's. Bertinelli shared, 'She's just trying to hold it together. I just identified with her wholeheartedly.

Where I'm one of those people where no matter what I'm going through, I will put that happy face on so I don't bring my sh*t to other – sorry. Bring my stuff to other people.

' She immediately apologized, telling co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, 'I'm so terrible. I'm so sorry.

' The second blunder happened when she talked about dating, emphatically stating, 'I am so independent and I can do anything I want, so leave me the f*** alone. ' The star looked visibly surprised by her own words, joking, 'Oops, that's a second one! ' Bush Hager counted, as Bertinelli added, 'Geez Louise! I'll never be invited back again.

I'm sorry! God, what is wrong with me?

' Bertinelli later explained her unfiltered moment, attributing it to her age and a newfound sense of freedom. 'You know what, it's the 66-year-old disease where you just don't care what comes out of your mouth,' she said, before apologizing again. 'I apologize to everybody out there. I'm sorry.

I'm sorry.

' Love, Again, which premieres on May 9, explores themes of resilience, grief, and finding love later in life. The film marks Bertinelli's return to television after a decade-long hiatus. Her last major role was in Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015, where she starred alongside the late Betty White, Jane Leeves, and Wendie Malick. Beyond her acting career, Bertinelli has been busy promoting her memoir, which delves into her personal struggles, including her body image issues.

In a recent conversation with Drew Barrymore, she candidly discussed her 'deformed' breasts, revealing she had undergone four surgeries in 2024.

'If you read the book, you’ll know that my boobs are deformed, and I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are,' she said, adding humorously, 'My boobs suck, but I'm not dating, so it doesn’t matter. ' Barrymore playfully responded, emphasizing that Bertinelli isn't dating 'yet. ' Bertinelli also shared a glimpse into her filmmaking process on Instagram, posting a journal excerpt from last year while filming Love, Again.

She wrote, 'This is the first time I have not regretted an all-nighter and instead welcomed it and everything that went into it. The gorgeous sunrise and the bird song was the gift at the end of a challenging, yet productive, 14-hour day.

' She praised the script, calling it 'raw, beautiful, and heartbreaking,' and credited writer Nancy Silvers for the 'miraculous' work





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