Valerie Bertinelli Recounts Incidents of Confusion About Her Identity

Valerie Bertinelli, best known for her role in the sitcom Hot In Cleveland, has a new tell-all book available. In her memoir, she recounts an incident where she was mistaken for a sex worker and had to prove her marital status to get past hotel staff in the early 1980s.

Valerie Bertinelli has recounted an embarrassing incident from her past as a nightclub attendee that led to her mistaken identity as a prostitute in the 1980s while joining her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen on tour in South America.

She missed her sitcom One Day at a Time due to her desire to go on tour and ended up partying late into the night with her spouse's sister, Valeri Kendall. After joining her siblings, their hotel staff barred them from returning to their rooms on an upper floor, assuming they were sex workers, due to their late-night activity. Bertinelli had to make an embarrassing phone call to her husband to prove their marital status





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Valerie Bertinelli Former Van Halen Band Member South America Tour Hotel Incident Late-Night Party Barefoot Contessa Star Vin Diesel Ted Danson Woody Harrelson Actors Tammy Faye Bakker Messner Dr. Phil Mcgraw

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