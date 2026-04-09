Valerie Perrine's Cause of Death Revealed: Actress Died of Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Battling Parkinson's

The official cause of death for actress Valerie Perrine, known for her roles in Superman and her Oscar-nominated performance in Lenny, has been revealed to be acute cardiopulmonary arrest. The actress, who battled Parkinson's disease for over 15 years, passed away at age 82. This article details her life, career, and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The official cause of death for actress Valerie Perrine , who passed away at the age of 82, has been confirmed as acute cardiopulmonary arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest. This information comes from a death certificate reviewed by People magazine. The document also revealed that Parkinson's disease, with which Perrine had been battling, was an underlying cause contributing to her death. The Los Angeles Department of Health further confirmed the disease's role as a contributing factor.

Perrine, who was nominated for an Academy Award and known for her role as Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor's love interest in the Superman films, died on March 23, 2026. Her friend, Stacey Souther, announced the loss online, highlighting Perrine's courageous fight against both Parkinson's and central tremors. Souther mentioned that Perrine passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones.\Perrine's impressive acting career spanned several decades and included roles in notable films like Slaughterhouse-Five and The Electric Horseman. Her portrayal in the 1974 film Lenny earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination, a significant achievement in Hollywood. Perrine was also remembered for her association with Christopher Reeve in the Superman films. Following her passing, Souther initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help fulfill Perrine's final wish of being buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The fundraiser detailed Perrine's financial struggles due to her long battle with Parkinson's, which lasted over 15 years. The GoFundMe emphasized how Perrine exhausted her finances on medical care while fighting the disease. Perrine's friend described the onset of essential tremors around 2011, which eventually led to Parkinson's disease. The tremors gradually affected her ability to perform and robbed her of her career. As roles became scarce, so did her financial stability, compelling Perrine to use her savings for medical expenses. Despite these challenges, Souther revealed that Perrine remained positive throughout her illness. \Before her acting career, Perrine worked as a showgirl in Las Vegas, which ultimately led to her first role in the 1972 movie Slaughterhouse-Five. She met an agent who was casting for the role of Montana Wildhack and landed the part, which marked the beginning of her acting journey. In an interview from 2025, she reflected on this initial experience and how it launched her career. Her portrayal in Lenny two years later further propelled her into the spotlight, leading to her Oscar nomination. Perrine's friend documented her life and struggle in a documentary called Valerie, which focused on her strength during her illness. Perrine's career involved several remarkable projects, including her involvement in the original Superman movie and its sequel, Superman II. Her portrayal of Lex Luthor's assistant Eve Teschmacher, opposite Gene Hackman, made her one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry. Perrine remembered Hackman after his passing, expressing her respect and admiration on social media. She also shared the screen with Christopher Reeve in the Superman franchise, and she was considered a sex symbol, even posing for Playboy magazine during her life





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