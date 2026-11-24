Paul Fuller of Valley Earthworks lost $1.2 million to impersonators posing as NAB staff. Three years later, he seeks justice and warns other small businesses about evolving cyber scams.

Paul Fuller, the owner of Valley Earthworks in Grafton, northern New South Wales, is still seeking justice three years after losing $1.2 million to sophisticated phone scammers. The financial blow came in 2023 when an accounts manager at his company was manipulated into handing over sensitive bank login details. Despite initial recovery efforts that returned $750,000, the business remains more than $400,000 short, a deficit that continues to strain operations and personal relationships.

The Mechanism Behind the Fraud

The elaborate deception began with a phone call to Mr Fuller's accounts manager. The caller identified himself as Mike from National Australia Bank (NAB). This name carried significant weight, as the business had previously interacted with a legitimate bank employee named Mike, creating a false sense of security. The accounts manager, described by Mr Fuller as a smart professional, believed the caller was genuine and provided the requested credentials.

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The fraudulent conversation lasted approximately two hours. During this time, the connection dropped out on several occasions, but the scammers successfully reconnected and maintained the ruse. They used the gained access to drain $1.2 million from the company's accounts. Mr Fuller later had all company computers analyzed by IT specialists, who found no spyware or suspicious software, confirming the breach was purely social engineering based.

Bank Response and Regulatory Dispute

Upon discovering the theft, Mr Fuller immediately contacted NAB. The bank attempted to trace the funds, but the money had already been moved globally through cryptocurrency and various other channels. NAB initially refused full restitution, arguing that because the staff member voluntarily provided login details, the liability fell on the business rather than the financial institution.

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Refusing to accept this assessment, Mr Fuller escalated his complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). The case required extensive investigation due to the high value involved, leading to a delayed assignment of an ombudsman. After a prolonged review process, partial restitution was achieved, yet the remaining $400,000 loss highlights the gaps in current consumer protections for corporate victims of fraud.

Operational Impact on the Business

The financial loss imposed severe stress on Valley Earthworks and its leadership team. Mr Fuller, along with his three sons who had recently become partners in the firm, faced an incredibly difficult period. The business managed to avoid staff layoffs, but only because they were current with all supplier payments and bills at the time of the theft. This liquidity buffer prevented immediate collapse but required drastic cost-cutting measures.

Operational efficiency was compromised as the company had to sacrifice the purchase of new plant machinery to preserve capital. The strain affected personal relationships and the mental well-being of the entire family unit running the enterprise. Mr Fuller emphasizes that the psychological toll was as damaging as the financial one, creating a lingering sense of vulnerability in his business operations.

Broader Warning for Small Businesses

Mr Fuller's experience reflects a growing trend of cybercrime targeting Australian enterprises. New data from insurance comparison site BizCover indicates that almost one in two small businesses have been targeted by cybercriminals. Brad Miller, General Manager at BizCover, warns that business owners often mistakenly assume they are too small to be interesting targets or that existing insurance policies cover scam losses, neither of which is a safe assumption.

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The landscape of fraud continues to evolve, with consumer advocacy groups like CHOICE identifying new threats for 2026. Liam Kennedy from CHOICE notes that scammers are impersonating government agencies, police, and social media platforms to exploit new digital restrictions. These criminals claim victims risk fines or account loss unless they share personal data or money, a tactic that complements traditional business-focused scams like the one endured by Valley Earthworks.

Shopping scams have also surged during major sales events such as Black Friday, where phishing portals masquerade as discount retailers. Experts urge all business owners to consider cyber insurance that explicitly covers scam-related losses. By speaking out, Mr Fuller hopes to prevent other entrepreneurs from suffering the same devastating financial and emotional consequences that have plagued his family for the last three years.