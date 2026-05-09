Value in Backing Brentford +2 Handicap against Man City

The news text highlights the potential value in betting on Brentford +2 Handicap against Man City, considering their recent form and recent betting odds.

Brentford 's failure to win a league game in March or April was not due to them being uncompetitive. All of their games during that period were close affairs, including their solitary defeat at Old Trafford.

They had 55% of the ball and created 0.19 fewer xG than Man Utd in that 2-1 loss. The Bees created four big chances in a convincing win against a highly motivated West Ham side last time out. They’ve lost just two of their previous 14 matches in all competitions in regulation time. Only one of those defeats came via a margin of more than one goal.

Man City are not playing with the same conviction that defined many of their recent Premier League title wins. They’ve only won one of their previous eight league fixtures by more than one goal. That points to value in backing Brentford +2 Handicap at the Etihad Stadium this weekend





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