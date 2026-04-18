Van Gerwen Dismisses Rival After Dominant European Darts Grand Prix Victory

Michael van Gerwen fired back at Michael Unterbuchner's pre-match comments after a comfortable 6-2 win at the European Darts Grand Prix, questioning his opponent's ability and confidence.

Michael van Gerwen has responded emphatically to comments made by his opponent Michael Unterbuchner , delivering a stinging critique after defeating him 6-2 at the European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen . Van Gerwen, a three-time world champion and seeking his third title at this event, expressed his disdain for Unterbuchner's perceived attempts at humor and dismissed the German's abilities on the darts oche.

Unterbuchner had notably downplayed the prospect of facing Van Gerwen following his own first-round upset victory over William O'Connor, questioning the identity of his next opponent. Van Gerwen, however, was unimpressed, stating that Unterbuchner is one of those players who tries to be funny and lacks the skill to ever challenge him. He asserted that even his secondary or tertiary level of play would be sufficient to defeat Unterbuchner, and declared that the moment he begins to worry about Unterbuchner will be the moment he retires from professional darts.

The reigning Premier League Darts champion will now proceed to face fellow Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena in the last 16, after Wattimena secured a 6-3 victory over Kevin Doets with a 99 average. The tournament has already seen significant upsets, with Niko Springer delivering the biggest shock thus far by eliminating defending champion Gary Anderson.

Despite Anderson's strong performance, including two checkouts over 100, Springer secured a convincing 6-3 win. Springer is set to face Danny Noppert, who narrowly avoided an upset himself, overcoming Oskar Lukasiak in a tight contest.

The day's standout performance belonged to Premier League leader Jonny Clayton, who dominated Latvia's Valters Melderis with an exceptional 106.78 average, securing a 6-1 victory characterized by rapid legs and a near nine-dart finish. Wessel Nijman also made a strong statement, averaging over 104 in his 6-2 triumph against Ryan Searle. Nijman will continue his pursuit of a second European Tour title this year against seventh seed Stephen Bunting, who displayed clinical finishing by converting 75% of his doubles to defeat Mickey Mansell 6-3.

However, top seed Gian van Veen experienced an early exit, falling to Joe Cullen, who produced a mid-match surge to reach the last 16 of a European Tour event for the first time in a year. James Wade ended a five-match losing streak on the European Tour by defeating Kim Huybrechts with a 104.15 average, setting up a third-round clash with Nathan Aspinall.

Aspinall, aiming for back-to-back European Tour titles, opened his campaign with a commanding 6-1 victory over Jeffrey de Zwaan, highlighted by a spectacular 170 checkout. Gerwyn Price commenced his challenge with a victory over Dave Chisnall, posting a 99.71 average and hitting five maximums, and will now face Chris Dobey, who comfortably defeated last year's runner-up Andrew Gilding.

Martin Schindler joined Springer in the last 16 by overcoming Damon Heta, and he is scheduled to face Jonny Clayton in an intriguing encounter. Josh Rock and Ross Smith also advanced to the next stage, both winning their matches 6-3 against Keane Barry and Cameron Menzies respectively. Krzysztof Ratajski will compete against Joe Cullen for a place in the quarter-finals, having capitalized on Mike De Decker's poor doubling performance.

The European Darts Grand Prix culminates on Sunday with the final stages of the tournament, beginning with the last 16 matches in the afternoon, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final in a comprehensive evening session. The article also provides the full results from Saturday's play and the schedule for Sunday's action





SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Van Gerwen European Darts Grand Prix Michael Unterbuchner Darts Sindelfingen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Budget-Friendly European Getaways for May Half TermDiscover affordable alternatives to expensive UK resorts for the May half term holiday. Explore Eurocamp's European parks, particularly in Northern France, offering a relaxed, modern holiday experience at a fraction of the cost of UK breaks like Center Parcs. For those staying in the UK, Haven offers budget-friendly options in Kent.

Read more »

Budget-Friendly May Half Term Getaways: UK Stays vs. European EscapesExplore cost-effective options for your May half term holiday, comparing UK resorts with accessible European destinations like France, offering a blend of comfort, activities, and affordability.

Read more »

Premier League, WSL, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualificationAll you need to know about promotion, relegation and qualification for Europe in England and Scotland's top men's football leagues, and the Women's Super League.

Read more »

European Darts Grand Prix: Cameron Menzies puts in sensational display against Raymond van Barneveld as Dave Chisnall, Joe Cullen also progressCameron Menzies delivered a sparkling display on the opening day of the Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen.

Read more »

Bournemouth Striker Evanilson Focused on Tough Newcastle Clash and European DreamBournemouth striker Evanilson discusses the team's recent hard-fought victory against the league leaders and their preparation for an equally challenging match against Newcastle United. He expresses the team's ambition to secure a European spot, highlighting their unity and belief.

Read more »

Marinakis Places Nottingham Forest into Blind Trust Amidst European Push and Olympiacos RivalryNottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has moved the club into a blind trust, with the ownership now managed by Pittville Four Ltd, run by solicitors from Sinclair Gibson LLP. The decision comes as Forest advances in the Europa League and faces potential conflict with Olympiacos' Champions League aspirations.

Read more »