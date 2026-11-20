VP JD Vance faces intense criticism for an AI image mimicking Grand Theft Auto VI, highlighting GOP Senate losses and the Iran war impact.

Vice President JD Vance faced severe public backlash after posting an AI-generated image mimicking the cover art of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI video game. The image, titled The Golden Age XLVII, depicted Vance alongside President Donald Trump, surrounded by collage frames boasting of administration achievements such as the border wall and no tax on tips.

Online Backlash and Satirical Response

The post, which garnered more than 1.6 million views, quickly attracted a wave of sarcastic replies from users who questioned the narrative of a golden age. The top-rated response asked who the golden age was for, attaching a screenshot of a New York Times article detailing how President Trumps financial holdings had increased in value since returning to the White House. Users also highlighted economic struggles, with one AI-generated counter-image titled The S*** Age featuring the national debt and gas prices.

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Another user posted a cover labeled Grand Theft Autocrat, referencing Epstein island and real estate developments in the Middle East, while a third mock cover declared Mission Failed. One reply bluntly stated that the administration lost Mississippi, referencing the recent electoral defeats. The widespread satire suggests a disconnect between the administrations messaging and voter sentiment following the recent elections.

Senate Losses and Electoral Defeats

The controversy erupted shortly after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, relinquishing control of both the House and the Senate. Democrats secured a majority of 56 to 44 seats, marking their largest gain since 1958 and their biggest majority since 2011. Among the notable defeats was Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who lost to Democrat Scott Colom by a margin of 4,669 votes.

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Colom, a district attorney from north Mississippi, became the first Black senator from the state since 1881 when the race was called over a week after Election Day. The loss of this long-held seat underscored the extent of the Republican rout. The electoral results have intensified scrutiny on the administrations policies and leadership, particularly regarding foreign interventions and economic management.

Vance Blames Iran War for Defeats

Vice President Vance explicitly blamed the war in Iran for the electoral losses, stating that President Trump himself admitted the conflict was a factor. The war, launched by Trump in February, has been associated with rising gas and grocery prices alongside the imposition of tariffs. Vance argued on X that voters wanted to change the relationship with Israel, suggesting that the political cost of the conflict outweighed its perceived benefits.

He challenged critics to argue that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth the outcome of the war. While President Trump told the Wall Street Journal that Iran was part of the problem, he stopped short of admitting regret. The timing of the image post, celebrating achievements amidst a backdrop of political defeat, has been widely perceived as tone-deaf by observers and political commentators.

Rubio Surges in VP Contention

Amidst the political turmoil, Vance is also facing increased competition for the role of succeeding Trump. An Emerson College poll released on Thursday indicated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio leads Vance with 44 percent of Republican primary voters, compared to Vances 24 percent. This represents a significant shift from November 2025, when Vance held a 54 percent lead over Rubio in the same poll.

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When voters were asked to name a candidate without prompting, Rubio led 36 percent to 20 percent, another reversal of previous trends. Although Rubio has indicated he does not plan to run, other surveys continue to show Vance ahead. An Echelon Insights poll from November 12 to 16 showed Vance with a 40 percent lead over 26 percent for Rubio. The White House previously attempted a similar AI stunt in June, but this iteration has drawn more intense criticism.