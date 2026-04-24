Vance Sidelined as US-Iran Talks Resume with Kushner and Witkoff Leading Negotiations

Vice President JD Vance has been removed from direct involvement in the second round of US-Iran negotiations, with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff taking the lead. This follows unsuccessful initial talks and heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran presents its proposals for dialogue through Pakistan.

The diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran have taken a significant turn, with Vice President JD Vance being sidelined from a crucial second round of negotiations in Islamabad.

This decision comes after the first round of talks, led by Vance, failed to yield a historic agreement, marking a perceived setback for his nascent vice presidency. Instead, President Trump has dispatched special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue with Iranian officials, responding to a request from Iran for such discussions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Vance remains on 'standby' but will not be participating in this phase of the negotiations. The move underscores a shift in strategy, potentially reflecting concerns about Vance's approach or a desire for a fresh perspective in these sensitive talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad accompanied by a government delegation, with plans to subsequently travel to Muscat and Moscow.

Araghchi stated the purpose of his trip is to engage in bilateral consultations, address regional developments, and specifically review the situation concerning what Iran terms the 'war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime.

' Sources within the Pakistani government indicate that Araghchi's visit is primarily intended to present Iran's proposals for talks with the US, with Pakistan acting as a mediator to relay these proposals to Washington. This development occurs amidst heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, following President Trump's directive to the US military to take aggressive action against Iranian vessels. Iran has also dismissed Trump's assertions regarding internal divisions within its leadership, asserting a unified revolutionary stance.

The situation is further complicated by the recent seizure of cargo ships by Iran and the implementation of a naval blockade by the US, which Iran has derided as 'meaningless.

' The uncertainty surrounding leadership within Iran, following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations. The backdrop to these negotiations is a volatile Middle East, with ongoing conflicts and escalating rhetoric. President Trump has also announced an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated through talks at the White House.

Simultaneously, he is reinforcing the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by deploying a third aircraft carrier, signaling a firm stance against Iran. The situation remains highly precarious, with the potential for miscalculation and further escalation. The sidelining of Vice President Vance raises questions about the internal dynamics within the Trump administration and the evolving strategy for dealing with Iran.

The success of Kushner and Witkoff's mission will be closely watched, as it could determine whether a diplomatic solution can be reached or if the region is headed towards a more dangerous confrontation. The role of Pakistan as a mediator is also crucial, as its ability to effectively convey Iran's proposals to the US will be a key factor in the outcome of these negotiations.

The international community is keenly observing these developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions in the Middle East





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