Vancouver and Prince George Drug Crisis Crow Rescue Naloxone

A devastating drug crisis in British Columbia has escalated to affect wildlife, with crows in Prince George suffering overdoses. Rescue workers now use human naloxone to save birds, highlighting the severe public health consequences following the flawed decriminalization pilot.

A disturbing surge in drug-related incidents across British Columbia has taken an unexpected turn, impacting local wildlife populations in urban centers. The Good Caws Crow Rescue Society in Prince George reports treating over a dozen crows for suspected drug overdoses this year, forcing volunteers to carry naloxone, a medication typically reserved for humans. This development underscores the pervasive nature of the opioid epidemic, which has transformed public spaces into hazardous zones for both residents and animals alike.

Wildlife Impacted by Discarded Narcotics

The crisis extends far beyond human overdose statistics, as evidenced by the distressing condition of crows found across Prince George. Volunteers from the Good Caws Crow Rescue Society describe birds exhibiting symptoms of severe intoxication, including spread wings, closed eyes, and critically slow heart rates. In some instances, a brown liquid foam emerges from the beaks of the affected birds before they lose consciousness or perish. Dayna Slater, a volunteer with the rescue society, explains that these animals are inadvertently consuming toxic substances from garbage bags left exposed on city streets, mistaking them for food due to their foraging nature.

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Crow Rescue Operations and Naloxone Deployment

Responding to this new challenge, members of the Good Caws Crow Rescue Society have adapted their emergency protocols to include human-grade naloxone. This intervention is critical for reversing the effects of opioid exposure in birds, a practice previously unheard of in avian rescue operations. Slater notes that the sheer volume of these incidents has created what she describes as a perfect storm of contributing factors. The stricken crows often arrive at rescue centers completely unresponsive, requiring immediate medical attention to survive. This shift in rescue tactics highlights the desperation of the situation and the widespread contamination of urban environments with potent drugs like fentanyl.

Policies and Political Fallout Decriminalization

The current state of public disorder is deeply linked to the provincial government's previous attempts at drug policy reform. In January 2023, British Columbia launched a pilot scheme that removed criminal penalties for adults possessing small quantities of illicit substances. This initiative allowed individuals to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA, without facing criminal charges. The program was designed to reduce the burden on the criminal justice system and address the root causes of addiction through a health-based approach. However, the implementation of this policy quickly became a focal point for national debate regarding public safety and community well-being.

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Public Outcry and Policy Reversal

As reports of public drug use intensified, the scheme faced intense backlash from residents and business owners who reported increased visibility of drug consumption in parks and streets. Critics argued that the policy encouraged open drug use and left ordinary citizens to deal with the resulting consequences, including discarded needles and public disorder. The mounting pressure eventually forced a retreat in the policy framework. By May 2024, restrictions on possession were reinstated in most public places, effectively curbing the most permissive aspects of the original pilot program. This reversal marked a significant shift in the provincial approach to managing the drug crisis.

Leadership Admission and Ongoing Crisis

British Columbia Premier David Eby has since acknowledged the failures of the initial decriminalization strategy, admitting in October 2025 that he was wrong about its potential outcomes. He described the scheme as a permissive structure that resulted in highly negative consequences for communities across the province. Although restrictions were tightened in mid-2024, the pilot program officially remained in place until January 31, 2026. Despite the policy changes, the underlying issues persist, with fentanyl and other toxic substances continuing to fuel devastating overdose rates. The incident involving intoxicated crows serves as a stark reminder that the crisis remains unresolved and continues to haunt communities, demanding more effective long-term solutions.