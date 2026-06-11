Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Expecting Baby with Girlfriend Jordan Meyers

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has announced he has a baby on the way with girlfriend Jordan Meyers. The reality star and his girlfriend confirmed their relationship of eight months and Meyers's pregnancy in a statement obtained by People.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has announced he has a baby on the way with girlfriend Jordan Meyers . The reality star, 34, and his girlfriend, 23, confirmed their relationship of eight months and Meyers's pregnancy in a statement obtained by People .

'We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together,' Kennedy said. 'We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly. We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.

' Meyers is now fourth months pregnant and said she felt an instantaneous 'spark' with Kennedy when they met. 'The second I met James, we instantly felt such a strong spark between us,' she said. Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is expecting a baby with girlfriend Jordan Meyers Kennedy starred on the hit series Vanderpump Rules until a major cast shake-up replaced the entire cast 'We initially connected on Instagram and then met in person at one of his shows.

I’m from North Carolina, so I went to visit James for what was supposed to be ‘three days,’ which has now turned into eight months together,' she said. Kennedy called the pregnancy a 'grounding' moment for them.

'It’s been a grounding and exciting part of our lives, and we’re looking forward to everything ahead. As we get ready to welcome our baby, we’re focused on embracing all of the joy, growth, and change that comes with becoming parents,' he said. Representatives for Kennedy have been contacted by The Daily Mail for comment but have not yet replied.

The statement confirms a May 2026 story from TMZ which reported Kennedy and his girlfriend - whose identity was unknown at the time - were expecting a child. The happy news comes less than two years after Kennedy found himself embroiled in controversy. In later 2024, the British-born DJ was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence following an argument with then-girlfriend and co-star Ally Lewber over his drinking.

The couple split up shortly after the arrest and Lewber declined to press charges. Since then, Kennedy has focused on his sobriety journey.

'I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life,' he said a year ago. 'I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. 'Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me. ' Lewber, 30, later described Kennedy's arrest as 'a wake-up call.

' According to the astrologer, they had been arguing that evening about Kennedy's drinking, which had been an ongoing issue in their relationship. 'I don't know who called the cops, but the cops showed up. They assessed the situation, and I was not hurt physically. Emotionally, yes.

But yeah, that's kind of how that night played out, unfortunately,' she said.

'I never was physically hurt and I never felt unsafe,' she explained about their relationship dynamics. 'I think it was more just walking on eggshells and feeling anxious about, when is his next blow-up going to be? And I didn't even realize this really until I was out of the house for a while, but just how my nervous system just feels normal again. It was always kind of anxious of making sure that he doesn't get upset.

Monitoring someone's behavior is not healthy.

' Kennedy was also previously engaged to Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss, whom he started dating in 2016, but they both decided to call off the engagement in December 2021. She said breaking up was hard to do: 'It was just a lot of wake-up calls that needed to happen, but it wasn't easy in the moment.

' Lewber said that she 'immediately just felt bad' for Kennedy after what happened. 'I know that he wishes he didn't do that. I know that he wishes that he was more powerful than the drink. So it just makes me feel sad, because it is too bad.

It's sad for everyone involved.

'But I'm proud of him now, and I believe he's still going to AA and working the program, and so I'm excited for him to just heal for himself,' she added. Kennedy had previously been engaged to Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss, whom he started dating in 2016, but both of them decided to end their engagement in December 2021





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