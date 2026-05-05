Vanessa Bryant Rejects Pregnancy and Remarriage Rumors

Vanessa Bryant publicly refuted false claims circulating online about her being pregnant and planning to remarry, six years after the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant. She expressed frustration with the recurring nature of these rumors and reaffirmed her focus on raising her daughters.

Vanessa Bryant has vehemently denied persistent and unfounded rumors circulating online regarding her personal life, specifically addressing claims of an impending pregnancy and plans to remarry.

The 43-year-old addressed the speculation directly on her Instagram story on Sunday evening, expressing frustration with the recurring nature of these false reports. The rumors surfaced shortly after the anniversary of what would have been her late husband Kobe Bryant’s birthday, adding a layer of sensitivity to the situation. The initial report, which Vanessa shared on her story, falsely asserted that she was preparing to remarry after inheriting a 50 percent share of Kobe Bryant’s estate.

Her response was direct and pointed: 'Can you guys decide already... am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried?

' This isn’t the first time Vanessa has been forced to publicly debunk inaccurate narratives about her life following the tragic loss of her husband and daughter. Since the devastating helicopter crash in 2020 that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa has consistently faced a barrage of fabricated stories concerning her relationships and future plans.

She has repeatedly stated that her primary focus remains on raising her three surviving daughters – Natalia, Bianka, and Capri – and honoring the memory of her late husband and daughter. Just days before addressing the latest rumors, Vanessa shared a poignant tribute to Gianna on what would have been her 20th birthday.

She posted a touching photograph of herself and Gigi sharing a kiss, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing her enduring love and grief: 'Happy birthday to my sweet baby angel, Gianna. Words can’t express how much I love and miss you mamacita. Mommy loves you so much! #HappyBirthday #20'.

The post garnered an outpouring of support and condolences from celebrities and fans alike, including messages from LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez. This demonstrates the widespread affection and respect for Vanessa and her family, as well as the public’s desire to offer comfort during her continued mourning. The constant intrusion into her personal life, however, highlights the challenges she faces in navigating grief while under intense public scrutiny.

Beyond the pregnancy and remarriage rumors, Vanessa Bryant and her family have also been dealing with ongoing security concerns. In December, Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter, had her restraining order against an alleged stalker, Dwayne Kemp, extended for another five years. The initial restraining order was granted in 2022 after Kemp allegedly began contacting Natalia two years prior. The recent extension also broadened the protection to include Vanessa, Bianka, and Capri, recognizing the potential threat to the entire family.

This underscores the need for continued vigilance and security measures to safeguard the Bryant family from harassment and potential harm. The tragic loss of Kobe and Gianna continues to cast a long shadow, and Vanessa’s unwavering dedication to her daughters, coupled with her resilience in the face of relentless speculation and security threats, is a testament to her strength and determination.

The 2020 helicopter crash, which took the lives of nine people including Kobe and Gianna, remains a deeply painful event, and Vanessa’s efforts to rebuild her life and protect her family are ongoing





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