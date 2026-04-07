Vanessa Feltz Flaunts Slim Figure After Show, Reflecting on Weight Loss Journey

Presenter Vanessa Feltz was seen leaving her Channel 5 show, showcasing a slimmer figure and reflecting on her long journey with weight loss. She discusses past struggles, including weight fluctuations, dieting, and surgical interventions, and the impact it had on her life. She is now enjoying a healthier lifestyle.

Vanessa Feltz , the well-known presenter, was spotted leaving her Channel 5 show on Tuesday, showcasing a noticeably slimmer figure. The 63-year-old was photographed enjoying the London sunshine after her show concluded, radiating smiles as she waved to the cameras outside ITN headquarters, where her daytime program is broadcast. She was seen wearing a figure-hugging sheer lace pale blue dress paired with flip-flops, completing her look with a handbag featuring images of her grandchildren.

This appearance marks a continuation of her weight loss journey, which has been a topic of public discussion over the years. \Feltz has openly discussed her struggles with weight management, having experienced significant fluctuations between sizes 10 and 22. In the past, she lost weight on multiple occasions, only to regain it. Her weight loss journey includes attempts such as diet pills and later, in 2010, a gastric band. She has since discussed the complications she faced, and the difficulties in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She later admitted to consuming high-calorie foods, leading her to feel the operation was sabotaged. In 2019, she opted for a gastric bypass, a procedure which ultimately aided in her losing a further five stone, resulting in her current slender physique. \Throughout her life, Vanessa has been dealing with her weight and shared a complicated relationship with food, which she detailed in her memoir, Vanessa Bares All. She revealed that her struggles with weight began at a young age, starting with a strict diet when she was nine years old. She recounted instances where she was deprived of food and felt hungry because of her mother's concerns about her weight. She spoke about using diet pills and becoming dangerously thin. Feltz's experiences shed light on the emotional and physical complexities of weight management and the long-term impact that it can have on her life. The media coverage of her weight loss journey showcases the perseverance and resilience in her journey to reach a healthy weight and the way she has overcome various challenges that contributed to her past weight fluctuations





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