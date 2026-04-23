Vanessa Feltz Offers Corset to Madonna After Coachella Costume Disappearance

Vanessa Feltz generously offered to lend her corset to Madonna after the singer's vintage Coachella costume went missing, sparking a search and a reward offer.

Television personality Vanessa Feltz made a generous offer to pop icon Madonna after learning of the singer's missing Coachella costume. Madonna , 67, publicly appealed for the return of several vintage items, including a distinctive purple corset, that disappeared following her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month.

The outfits, which included a Gucci bomber jacket and knee-high boots, hold significant personal value for the singer, representing a part of her performance history. In a lighthearted gesture on her Channel 5 daytime show, Vanessa Feltz, 64, dramatically revealed her own corset, offering to lend it to Madonna for any future performances. She playfully expressed concern about potential fashion-related repercussions for her bold display, while also showcasing her recent weight loss.

Feltz has openly discussed her long-term struggles with weight fluctuations, having experienced significant changes in size over the years and undergoing a gastric band procedure in 2010 which later caused complications. The incident highlights the camaraderie among celebrities and Feltz's willingness to support Madonna in a unique way. Law enforcement officials in Indio, California, are investigating the disappearance of the items, which also included a jacket and dress.

Initial reports suggest the items may have been accidentally lost from a golf cart transporting them from the festival grounds to a hotel. Police have stated there is currently no evidence of intentional theft. Madonna offered a reward for the safe return of the garments, emphasizing their sentimental value.

The singer, who recently recovered from a serious bacterial infection and a medically induced coma in 2023, was accompanied to Coachella by her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, who is celebrating his 30th birthday soon. The case remains open as authorities continue to search for the missing pieces of Madonna's iconic wardrobe





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