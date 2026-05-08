Vanessa Feltz Reveals Shocking Anti-Semitic Abuse After Discussing Golders Green Attack

Vanessa Feltz shares the horrifying online abuse she received after discussing the anti-Semitic terror attack in Golders Green on her Channel 5 show, highlighting the surge in hate crimes against Jewish communities in London.

Vanessa Feltz , the 64-year-old Jewish broadcaster, has revealed the distressing online abuse she faced after discussing the recent anti-Semitic terror attack in Golders Green on her Channel 5 show.

The presenter took to her Instagram page to share the heartbreaking experience, reading out some of the vile messages she received, including one that called her 'vile, just like the rest of her ilk.

' This surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes has become a pressing issue, particularly in London, where the Met Police reported 140 offences in April alone, the highest in two years. The borough of Barnet, where the Golders Green stabbings occurred, accounted for 51 of these incidents, making up 36 percent of the total.

The attack, which left two Jewish men, aged 34 and 76, stabbed, has sparked widespread concern and prompted Prime Minister Keir Starmer to declare anti-Semitism a national crisis. During her show, Feltz emphasized the importance of addressing the issue openly, stating that while she usually receives supportive messages, the response to her segment on anti-Semitism was overwhelmingly negative.

She shared several examples of the hateful comments, including accusations that Jewish people 'always play the victim' and that they 'are the most entitled people on earth.

' Despite the backlash, Feltz also received messages of support, which she gratefully acknowledged. The incident highlights the growing problem of anti-Semitism in the UK, with public figures like Feltz facing personal attacks for speaking out against hate crimes. The Prime Minister's recent event in Downing Street, which brought together leaders from various sectors to tackle the issue, underscores the urgency of the situation.

Feltz's decision to share her experience serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Jewish communities and the need for greater awareness and action to combat anti-Semitic sentiment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vanessa Feltz Anti-Semitism Golders Green Hate Crimes Channel 5

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surge in Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Across London Prompts Police ResponseMetropolitan Police report a significant rise in anti-Semitic attacks in London, particularly in Barnet, leading to the formation of a dedicated community protection team of 100 officers.

Read more »

Vanessa Trump Sets Firm Boundaries as Tiger Woods Undergoes Overseas RehabTiger Woods is currently in a 90-day rehabilitation facility in Switzerland following a DUI arrest, with Vanessa Trump providing support but demanding a permanent recovery.

Read more »

Political Clash Erupts Over Praise for Police Following Anti-Semitic Stabbings in LondonA member of the London Assembly from the Green Party has blocked a formal letter of gratitude to police officers who intervened during a series of knife attacks in Golders Green, sparking a fierce political debate over police conduct and public safety.

Read more »

Jewish passengers left terrified after anti-Semitic attack on busA man claiming to have a knife shouted anti-Semitic slurs and threats to Jewish children during an unprovoked attack on a bus. The incident took place on a 254 bus in Hackney, north London, and was treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Read more »