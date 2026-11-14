Vanessa Stoykov Advice $180k Income Private School Fees Mortgage

Financial educator Vanessa Stoykov advises a couple earning $180,000 struggling with $50,000 annual private school fees and a $700,000 mortgage on their $3 million home.

Financial educator Vanessa Stoykov has provided detailed guidance to a reader experiencing significant financial strain despite a combined household income of $180,000. The couple, who reside in a home valued at approximately $3 million with a $700,000 mortgage, are struggling to manage the costs associated with their two teenage sons attending a private educational institution. Although the boys hold 50 per cent scholarships, the family is required to pay approximately $50,000 annually in remaining school fees, creating a sense of being financially trapped.

Asset Rich Versus Cash Poor Reality

Vanessa Stoykov highlights a global phenomenon where individuals who appear wealthy on paper are discovering they lack the liquid cash necessary for daily expenses. The reader owns a property worth $3 million and holds roughly $2.3 million in equity, yet these assets do not contribute to paying for groceries or utilities. Stoykov emphasizes that possessing high-value assets is fundamentally different from having accessible funds, noting that the $50,000 annual school fee consumes nearly 28 per cent of the household's gross income before taxes, insurance, or living costs are deducted.

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Analyzing Monthly Spending And Income

The financial expert advises the couple to shift their focus from headline salary figures to their actual take-home pay after essential deductions. With three years of schooling remaining, the total cost is estimated at roughly $150,000, assuming no increases in fee structures. The family currently has $100,000 set aside in an offset account for this purpose. Stoykov recommends treating the next 36 months as a specific financial project, requiring a precise calculation of monthly income versus spending to ensure commitments can be met without incurring new debt or depleting emergency reserves.

The Strategic Role Of Offset Accounts

A critical component of the family's current financial position is the $100,000 offset account, which serves a dual purpose by reducing interest on the $700,000 mortgage while providing a safety net. Stoykov warns that using these funds exclusively for school fees diminishes the benefit of mortgage interest reduction and erodes the buffer available for unexpected life events. The financial educator stresses that maintaining liquidity is vital for families with teenagers and existing debt, as it provides flexibility should one partner lose their job or face an unforeseen financial emergency.

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Evaluating Long Term Schooling Decisions

Vanessa Stoykov encourages the couple to critically evaluate whether their current educational choices are sustainable or driven by sunk cost fallacy. She questions whether the family would choose private schooling today if they were starting from scratch, noting that continuing to pay because previous investments have been made is not always a rational financial strategy. While changing schools is not automatically the solution, being honest about the trade-offs is essential. The reader acknowledges that peers earning $300,000 or more may have hidden financial advantages, such as family support or other debts, making comparison a futile exercise.

Future Financial Planning And Recommendations

The advice concludes with a roadmap for the next three years, urging the couple to map out all incoming and outgoing funds to determine what is realistically affordable. Stoykov suggests utilizing professional advisory services to verify if the family is overstretched or simply navigating an expensive life stage. Once the school fees conclude, the annual $50,000 expense could be redirected toward rebuilding savings, accelerating mortgage repayment, and strengthening retirement positions. The reader is encouraged to subscribe to Vanessa's free newsletter for ongoing financial education and support strategies.