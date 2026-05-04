Vanessa Trump Joins Donald Trump at Golf Tournament Amid Tiger Woods' Recovery

Vanessa Trump made a public appearance with her former father-in-law, Donald Trump, at the Cadillac Championship while her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, continues his recovery following a DUI arrest and seeks professional help. The event was marked by a security incident and highlights the ongoing support Vanessa provides to Woods.

Vanessa Trump made a notable public appearance on Sunday, just over a month after her boyfriend, Tiger Woods , faced a recent DUI arrest. She joined President Donald Trump at the final round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship , held at Trump National Doral in Miami – the first time the tour has returned to the course since 2016.

The event boasted a substantial $20 million prize purse and was attended by members of the Trump family, including Vanessa’s daughter Kai, an aspiring golfer set to attend the University of Miami on a golf scholarship, and Eric Trump. The President’s attendance was briefly overshadowed by a security incident where a man was taken into custody by Secret Service agents.

The man allegedly became physical with an agent after disregarding instructions at a security checkpoint, resulting in charges of disorderly conduct and resisting without violence. This incident occurred amidst a backdrop of support for Woods, who is currently focusing on recovery following his March arrest and subsequent decision to seek professional help.

Vanessa has been a consistent presence at Woods’ golfing events over the past year, including the Genesis Invitational and TGL matches, but Woods was not present at Sunday’s tournament. Sources indicate Woods is undergoing 'intense treatment' for pain management, avoiding opioid reliance, and is showing positive progress in rehab, with Vanessa actively involved in his support system.

Woods, 50, was arrested on March 27th after an SUV crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, and faces charges related to DUI, property damage, and refusing a lawful test. He pleaded not guilty and has a court date scheduled. This incident marks the fourth time Woods has faced legal trouble related to driving, including a 2017 DUI and a serious 2021 crash that caused severe leg injuries requiring multiple surgeries.

His past also includes a 2009 incident involving a crash and revelations of infidelity. Despite the recent challenges, Vanessa has publicly reaffirmed her support for Woods, dismissing speculation about their relationship with a loving message on Instagram. Their relationship began around Thanksgiving 2024, following Vanessa’s 2018 divorce from Donald Trump Jr. The situation highlights the complexities of Woods’ ongoing recovery and the support he receives from Vanessa as he navigates both personal and legal challenges





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