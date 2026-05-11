Vanna White, 69, Attends Golf Event in Casual Clothing, Faces Online Trolls

Vanna White, a prominent figure on American television for over four decades, attended the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic golf event in South Carolina in casual clothing. Cruel trolls targeted her appearance, accusing her of aging poorly.

She's been a fixture on American television for more than four decades, dazzling on The Price Is Right in glamorous gowns. So some viewers were shocked to see Vanna White , 69, cutting a far more casual figure as she attended the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic golf event in South Carolina last week.

White, who married real estate developer John Donaldson in January, cut a sporty figure in a golf shirt and green pants, tucking her trademark blonde hair into a tight ponytail as she traversed the fairway





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Vanna White Sports Casual Clothing Online Trolls Defense From Fans Cruel Remarks Rear-Stretch Fillers

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