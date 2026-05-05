VAR Controversy and Defensive Errors Mark Dramatic Match

A review of a recent Premier League match highlights controversial VAR decisions, a significant defensive blunder, and heated reactions from managers regarding officiating. The game featured debated goals, a non-penalty call that sparked outrage, and a potentially reckless tackle that narrowly avoided a red card.

The recent match was filled with dramatic moments, including late goals, a significant defensive error, and considerable controversy surrounding Video Assistant Referee ( VAR ) decisions. Everton manager David Moyes expressed his astonishment that his team was not awarded a penalty when Bernardo Silva appeared to impede Merlin Rohl in the closing minutes of the game.

VAR official Paul Howard did not intervene in any of the three contentious decisions, deferring to the on-field judgment of referee Michael Oliver. A particularly debated goal involved Thierno Barry, initially flagged offside by the assistant referee, but subsequently allowed to stand by Oliver. Barry was positioned near Guehi, anticipating a through ball from Rohl. While Barry began moving towards Guehi, he wasn't actively pressuring him.

Guehi then made a poor back pass, which Barry capitalized on to score. The key question considered was whether Barry's presence influenced Guehi's error. The ruling was that Guehi retained control of his actions, thus transitioning Barry from an offside position to an onside one, a decision described as 'disastrous' for Guehi. This interpretation suggests that a player in an offside position shouldn't be penalized unless they directly impact the opponent's play.

This echoes similar controversies, such as Bruno Fernandes' goal in a past Manchester derby where Marcus Rashford, offside, didn't touch the ball before Fernandes scored. Another contentious moment involved Luis Diaz being offside behind James Tarkowski, leading to a winning goal for Arne Slot's team. This rule can inadvertently disadvantage defenders unaware of an opponent's offside position. Altering the offside rule to a purely binary system could lead to a significant increase in disallowed goals.

Moyes vehemently argued that the non-penalty call sets a dangerous precedent, suggesting defenders may need to adjust their tactics to accommodate grappling. The VAR review confirmed the foul occurred before the ball was in play, allowing the restart to proceed as normal, a common reason for pre-corner scuffles. Everton has notably had no VAR decisions overturned in their favor this season, significantly fewer than any other Premier League team.

Jeremy Doku's challenge by Keane also sparked debate, with Keane receiving a yellow card for a tackle that many believed warranted a red. The low point of contact on Doku's boot was a mitigating factor, but a higher impact could have triggered VAR intervention. A similar tackle by Fernandes on Szoboszlai also drew scrutiny. Doku's subsequent exit from the pitch for treatment, despite Keane's yellow card, was also questioned, as the laws allow for continued play if treatment is swift.

The game's stoppage exceeded the 30-second threshold for quick treatment, leaving Doku feeling unlucky. The chaotic final 13 minutes raise concerns about whether the result will impact Manchester City's title aspirations





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Premier League VAR Everton Manchester City David Moyes Offside Penalty Referee Controversy Football

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