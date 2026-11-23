Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur warns that the on-track friction between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cannot continue following their Las Vegas GP collision.

Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur has issued a stern warning that the recurring on-track friction between drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc must cease immediately following their collision during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Italian constructor's leadership emphasized that such costly incidents cannot persist within the team environment. This latest clash marks the second time in three races that the two Ferrari teammates have been involved in a direct on-track confrontation that negatively impacted their race outcomes. Vasseur stated that he will hold further discussions with both drivers to address the growing tension and ensure future compliance with team directives.

Vasseur Condemns Latest On-Track Incident

The incident occurred with twelve laps remaining on the Las Vegas Strip circuit, a race heavily characterized by slip-streaming tactics that kept the leading pack within a few seconds of each other. Charles Leclerc attempted an overtake on Lewis Hamilton by moving down the inside line at Turn Seven, resulting in contact that spun the British driver. Race stewards determined that Leclerc was at fault for the collision and issued a ten-second time penalty. This sanction dropped Leclerc to tenth place in the final standings, while Hamilton managed to recover and finish in seventh position.

Also read Lewis Hamilton dodges Charles Leclerc clash questions: “For Ferrari to decide”

Vasseur Highlights Lack Of Respect Between Drivers

In an unusually strong post-race statement, Frederic Vasseur described the event as unacceptable, noting that Ferrari had already sent clear messages to both drivers in Brazil earlier in the season. Vasseur expressed frustration that his drivers failed to handle the situation differently despite warnings to consider the team interest. He pointed out that other teams executed multiple overtakes between teammates without incident, citing examples such as Kimi Antonelli passing George Russell, Oscar Piastri passing Lando Norris, and Isack Hadjar surpassing Max Verstappen. Vasseur emphasized that the chaos of the race required clean driving and mutual respect rather than aggressive maneuvering that jeopardized team results.

Frustration Mounts After Mexico City Fallout

This controversy adds to the mounting pressure on Ferrari management, coming only three weeks after a first-lap battle in Mexico City that likely cost the team a one-two finish. Following the Mexican Grand Prix, Vasseur facilitated a meeting between Hamilton and Leclerc four days later, which he claimed cleared the air and reset their mindset for the Sao Paulo event. The Frenchman recalled that the drivers even left their discussion room joking together. However, the Las Vegas collision suggests that the previous resolution did not fully prevent a repeat of the aggressive behavior that has plagued the team recently.

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Ferrari To Discuss Next Steps With Drivers

Immediately after the race, Vasseur had an initial conversation with Leclerc, who apologized and admitted his mistake. Despite the apology, the team principal stressed that the result of the error remained detrimental to the team's performance. Vasseur indicated that he would digest the situation overnight and scheduled a formal meeting with both Hamilton and Leclerc the following day to decide on further actions. He noted that discussing the incident immediately after the race was not productive, especially given Leclerc's visible disappointment, and preferred a calm deliberation process.

Debate Over Formal Rules Versus Respect

The repeated clashes have intensified scrutiny on whether Ferrari will adopt formal rules of engagement similar to those used by McLaren and Mercedes. Hamilton has publicly called for clearer policies regarding teammate combat in recent months. Vasseur, however, rejected the idea that predefined rules were the solution, arguing that the chaotic nature of Formula One racing requires drivers to rely on respect for their teammates. He stated that in slip-streaming scenarios, drivers cannot freeze positions or slow down unnecessarily, as this would invite inevitable overtakes, making mutual respect the only viable framework for internal competition.