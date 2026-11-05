Veeraswamy Legal Battle Crown Estate Eviction Regent Street

UK's oldest Indian restaurant challenges Crown Estate eviction in court, alleging bias against its culinary heritage during Regent Street refurbishment plans.

Veeraswamy, recognized as the United Kingdom's oldest Indian restaurant, has initiated formal legal proceedings to prevent eviction from its historic Regent Street location. The landmark establishment, situated on the first floor of Victory House near Piccadilly Circus, faces displacement by the Crown Estate following a dispute over lease renewal and building renovations.

Legal Challenge Against Lease Non-Renewal

Ranjit Mathrani, chairman of Veeraswamy's parent company MW Eat, is contesting the landlord's decision at the Central London County Court. The Crown Estate announced in 2024 that it would not renew the restaurant's lease, citing the necessity for comprehensive refurbishment of the property. This structural overhaul was prompted by flood damage that left adjacent office spaces vacant, creating an urgent need for extensive repairs and modernization of the historic site.

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Culinary Heritage Versus Commercial Interests

Mathrani argues that the landlord's stance reflects a lack of respect for the restaurant's century-long tradition and culinary significance. He questions whether the same rigid position would have been taken had the establishment served traditional British cuisine, explicitly comparing the situation to how the estate might treat high-profile chefs like Gordon Ramsay. The Crown Estate strongly refutes these allegations, stating it does not favor specific types of cuisine and remains proud of the diverse dining options across its West End portfolio.

Refurbishment Plans And Space Reconfiguration

The Crown Estate maintains that the entire premises requires a full revamp, with Veeraswamy's current entrance area obstructing necessary construction work. Removing this entrance would create an additional 11 square meters of space, allowing the conversion of the restaurant area into new office units. Demand for such commercial space in the West End has increased rapidly since the pandemic, driving the estate's desire to maximize rental income from office tenants rather than maintaining a dining venue.

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Financial Offers And Compensation Disputes

MW Eat has proposed alternative solutions, including offering to pay rents equivalent to those collected from office tenants or purchasing a 35-year lease for the entire building to conduct refurbishments independently. The estate offered compensation of £500,000, which is 20 percent above the statutory amount but falls significantly short of the £5 million required for relocation. Mathrani asserts that the estate refused to allow continued trading while finding a new site, potentially forcing closure and leaving loyal staff redundant.

Industry Support And Historical Significance

High-profile chefs Raymond Blanc, Michel Roux Jr, and Michael Caines have publicly called for the Crown Estate to engage in meaningful dialogue and act responsibly to save the restaurant. They describe converting the establishment into offices as sacrilege, emphasizing its vital role in London's tourism industry and restaurant scene. Operating since 1926, Veeraswamy has hosted notable figures including Princess Anne, Lord David Cameron, and Mahatma Gandhi, underscoring its enduring cultural importance despite the ongoing legal battle.