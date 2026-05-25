Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Defend Their Unconventional Wedding

The newlywed couple has addressed critics and thanked supporters in a new video shared from their Marbella honeymoon. They responded to viewers who called Venezuela a child bride and labeled critics as freaks. The duo also joked about their weight and height, and discussed starting a YouTube channel in the style of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price , the newlywed couple, have hit back at critics and thanked supporters in a new video shared from their Marbella honeymoon.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson Fury, the boxer, and 19-year-old Noah, are currently on holiday following their unusual wedding at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man earlier this month. The couple took to TikTok on Sunday to answer questions from fans, including responding to those who called Venezuela a child bride and labeling critics as freaks.

In the stream of live comments, the duo showcased their humorous side, with Noah joking about his weight and height. When asked about their plans, the couple mentioned starting a YouTube channel in the style of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who did not attend their wedding. They also discussed Venezuela's age and the fact that marriage is illegal in the UK but permitted in the Isle of Man.

The couple defended Venezuela's decision to get married at a young age, with Noah calling critics 'ya freaks' and(quantity) who question their love





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