Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Put Their Lovers' Tiff Behind as They Dance on Their Honeymoon

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price continued to brush off their recent lovers' tiff as they took to TikTok amid their sun-soaked Marbella honeymoon on Sunday. Just a week after they tied the knot, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and aspiring boxer, 19, appeared strained as they had a tense conversation while shopping together on Friday. But they have since put their troubles behind them as they packed on the PDA while dancing to Beyoncé's hit Crazy In Love.

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price continued to brush off their recent lovers' tiff as they took to TikTok amid their sun-soaked Marbella honeymoon on Sunday.

Just a week after they tied the knot, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and aspiring boxer, 19, appeared strained as they had a tense conversation while shopping together on Friday. But they have since put their troubles behind them as they packed on the PDA while dancing to Beyoncé's hit Crazy In Love. Venezuela was dressed in a sparkly green cut-out mini dress as she showcased her newly-bronzed tan following days of sunbathing.

Noah was also dressed in green and sported shades as the carefree couple danced together on their hotel balcony. Meanwhile, back at home, Paris, 36, was asking followers for cleaning tips after being left to care for Venezuela's glam bridal gown. Venezuela is swapping a life of luxury at her parents' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for the static home.

In traditional gypsy culture, the bride often leaves her family home to live with her new husband and his relatives. Her spacious two-bedroom caravan, on a gated compound, boasts an open plan kitchen and living room, which is fitted with a cream carpet, white walls and a gold trim.

The move echoes Tyson and Paris's early years together before his rise to prominence, after they met as teenagers and spent their early years living together in a caravan before moving to a wooden cabin in the grounds of his dad's home in Styal, Cheshire. A source said: 'Venezuela wants to start her married life in the traditional style of a traveller, just like her parents did.

' They went on to tell The Sun: 'She has lived in luxury since she was born but is willing to swap her home comforts to go and live in a static caravan. 'She thinks it did her parents no harm and is looking forward to taking care of all the domestics while Noah goes out to work. Her parents approve





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