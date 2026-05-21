Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Update Fans with Elegant Post on Honeymoon

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have shared glimpses of their luxurious Marbella honeymoon, sharing a couple of videos and photos on social media. The newlyweds, who have amassed an estimated £162million net worth, have delighted fans with their elegant and carefree holiday.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a further insight into their £30,000 Marbella holiday with a series of loved-up posts on social media.

The newlyweds celebrated their honeymoon by sharing a sweet video on TikTok to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender's hit song, Rein Me In. They also posted a fun clip to Nicki Minaj's Rich Friday, including the lyrics 'Shout out to them b***s trying to be me'. Venezuela, 16, shared a 'fit check' video where she showed off her outfits for the day, including a yellow and green basketball jersey, denim shorts, and towering gold heels.

Noah, 19, showed off his look, including sliders from the market and an outfit from the same place. Venezuela also posed beside the pool in a pair of denim shorts and a leopard print bikini, and modelled a funky colourful bikini and matching sarong. Venezuela's parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, reportedly gifted them £5million and a gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. The couple spent £40,000 on Venezuela's dress alone.

They are said to have paid for their £30,000 honeymoon and will settle into a static caravan near Sheffield after the honeymoon. Venezuela has been sharing updates from their honeymoon. The duo has an estimated £162million net worth





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marbella Honeymoon Venezuela Fury Noah Price Olivia Dean Sam Fender Nicki Minaj £30 000 Marbella Holiday £40 000 Wedding Dress £5Million From Parents £162Million Net Worth Traditional Gypsy Culture Static Caravan Near Sheffield

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