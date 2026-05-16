In the post-wedding euphoria, Venezuela Fury changes her Instagram name, only one hour after her wedding. She dances with her dad, the boxing legend, to the Motown hit 'My Guy.' The bride, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft train, dances with her dad, the boxing legend, to the Motown hit 'My Guy.' Venezuela Fury changes her name on Instagram shortly after tying the knot with her husband. They change their names to 'Venezuelaprice1.' As of her Instagram profile, she keeps the name as 'VenezuelaFury,' with the family surname still mentioned in her bio. Their wedding to the boxer took place on the Isle of Man. The couple arrived half an hour late for the wedding and got a luxurious vintage Bentley decked in blue ribbon. Tyson, Venezuela Fury's dad, was present at the wedding, he was grinning and seemed pleased by the wedding coming to an end. He even had a chat with his wife Paris early in the week, commenting on the 50ft train, before wishing them well. The couple, who got married on Isle of Man, cut their wedding cake and tasted it with glee. There appears to be no explanation given halfway through the news for this change, as it depends on a random soupcon of news which is within the text.

Venezuela Fury changed her Instagram name after marrying boxer Noah Price one hour after the lavish wedding. She wears a lace gown with a 50ft train and keeps the name on her profile.

She dances with her dad to the Motown hit My Guy after changing her name. The bride-to-be arrived fashionably late, accompanied by her proud dad and mum. They arrive in a vintage Bentley with blue ribbon and the boxing legend in sunglasses. Reeverend Joanna Fisher officiated the ceremony, stating 'Everything went beautifully, with no hiccups.





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Venezuela Fury Changes Her Name On Instagram Westminster Arrived Half An Hour Late Venezuelaprice1 Reverend Joanna Fisher Bentley Blue Ribbon Delivered A Speech Cupcakes Tying The Knot Wedding Cake Dancing With Dad

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