Venezuela Fury Clashes with Husband Over TikTok Filming Amid Anthea Turner Criticism

Teen influencer Venezuela Fury faces backlash from TV presenter Anthea Turner after a TikTok video shows her husband Noah Price interrupting her filming. The newlywed couple, fresh off their £30,000 Marbella honeymoon, navigate married life in a Yorkshire static home while juggling family expectations and social media scrutiny.

Venezuela Fury , a 16-year-old influencer married to 19-year-old Noah Price , expressed frustration while filming a TikTok video when Noah interrupted her by playing guitar. The incident occurred after TV presenter Anthea Turner criticized Venezuela, calling her 'useless' following a video where Venezuela suggested husbands should do the cooking.

Venezuela and Noah recently married in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man, followed by a £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella. They now reside in a static caravan home in Yorkshire. In the TikTok video, Venezuela discussed fading her wedding tan and referenced an OK! Magazine cover.

Noah continued playing guitar despite her protests, leading to a playful exchange. Anthea Turner's comments were made during an episode of The Vanessa Show, where she argued that young adults should learn domestic skills before leaving home. Despite the criticism, Venezuela has defended herself against online abuse, posting a defiant message stating she doesn't care about negative opinions. Supporters have rallied to her defense on social media





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Anthea Turner Tiktok Marriage Honeymoon Marbella Isle Of Man Static Home Yorkshire Social Media Influencer Controversy

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