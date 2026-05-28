Venezuela Fury Defies Online Critics, Says She Doesn't Care What People Think

Venezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury, has taken to social media to express her defiance in the face of online criticism, stating that she 'doesn't care' what people think about her. The teenager shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, where she responded to the online commentary she received after returning from her £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella with her husband Noah Price.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of boxer Tyson Fury , has taken to social media to express her defiance in the face of online criticism, stating that she 'doesn't care' what people think about her.

The teenager shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, where she responded to the online commentary she received after returning from her £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella with her husband Noah Price. Venezuela posted a carousel of images, writing: 'Some people will say I'm nice, good hearted and harmless. Some people will say I'm the most ignorant, self-centred evil b**ch. But I'm Venezuela and I don't care.

' Fans rushed to reassure Venezuela that this was not the case, sharing their support in the comments section of the video clip. They said: 'Personally I think you carry yourself immaculately! You seem such a lovely lass inside and out. Hold that head high Mrs!

Wishing you both the happiest lifetime together'; 'Good for you! You are making your own life and you are smashing it!

'; Venezuela Fury has had her say after being branded an 'ignorant, self-centred evil b***h' on social media as she 'doesn't care' what people think Taking on the same thick-skinned attitude as her fighter father Tyson Fury , Venezuela, 16, shared the defiant TikTok to her page on Wednesday 'Good for u you're absolutely beautiful girl'; 'Love it. Keep being you girl'; 'A real Fury, love it'; 'Keep doing you babe.

Haters gonna hate, they are envious of you'; 'She's a diva and she knows it'; 'Yes girl. This is what we like to see. I think when you're that famous you have to just switch off from the hate, you're doing amazing once happy f the haters'; 'Keep it that way! You came across as all these things but with manners like your mum taught ya.

I wish I had your confidence like most people wish they had your life'. After returning from their honeymoon, the newlyweds shared a glimpse into their new married life at home as they cooked dinner together after returning from their £30k Marbella honeymoon. They tied the knot earlier this month in a lavish wedding ceremony on the Isle of Man.

After jetting off to Spain on a gifted honeymoon from her parents, the newly married teenagers returned to Manchester to their new static caravan, which is three doors away from Noah's mum's. Venezuela seemed to be settling into her new life as she swapped her parents' luxurious £5million mansion for the traveller campsite. And in a new update on TikTok, the influencer revealed her partner was busy cooking her steak for dinner.

'Noah's cooking and I'm just observing', she said. 'Right these are his potatoes and they actually look good, they look really nice and this is Noah's steaks.

Fans rushed to reassure Venezuela that this was not the case, sharing their support in the comments section of the video clip The newlyweds shared a glimpse into their new married life at home as they cooked dinner together after returning from their £30k Marbella honeymoon In a new update on TikTok, Noah was busy cooking her steak for dinner: 'Noah's cooking and I'm just observing. They actually look good' 'I just turned the gas ring on and thought it was on and wasn't on for like five minutes, but look I'm not used to cooking on all this, I'll leave you to do it'.

She added: 'Good advice for everyone by the way, don't cook, let your husband do it'. Elsewhere in the video, Venezuela said she is 'covered in cold sores right now because she has a low immune system'. She concluded her video by revealing the couple were sat on the floor eating their dinner as they still haven't finished furnishing their home.

The teenager added: 'What a good husband I have, I'm sitting on the floor because we don't have seats yet and I don't want to sit on the material ones and get steak juice on them'. In traditional gypsy culture, the bride often leaves her family home to live with her new husband and his relatives.

Venezuela's spacious two-bedroom caravan, on a gated compound near the historic market town of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, has been called 'The Manor House' and boasts an open plan kitchen and living room, which is fitted with a cream carpet, white walls and a gold trim. Proud Venezuela has shown off her love nest in a series of photographs posted on her TikTok page. Captioning the post, Venezuela wrote: 'R first ever home, so proud of my Noah.

' Join the discussionWhat do YOU think of Venezuela Fury swapping a £5m mansion for caravan life with her new husband? What's your view?

She said: 'Good advice for everyone by the way, don't cook, let your husband do it' It comes after Venezuela gave her social media followers another glimpse at her £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Venezuela Fury's humble new home: Teen bride will start married life in a static caravan Venezuela gave her social media followers another glimpse at her £30,000 honeymoon in Marbell





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