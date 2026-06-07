Venezuela Fury Hits Back at Trolls Over Leaving School at 11

Venezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, has hit back at trolls who slammed her for leaving school at the age of 11. She revealed that she could have attended a grammar school if she wanted and had scored highly on the 11+ exam.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury , has hit back at trolls who slammed her for leaving school at the age of 11.

In a recent TikTok video, Venezuela revealed that she could have attended a grammar school if she wanted. She explained that she nearly got accepted into a grammar school and had tutoring as well. Venezuela also shared that she had scored highly on the 11+ exam taken in Year 6 and had even been awarded the prize of the year for good spelling.

Her parents, Tyson and Paris, have previously revealed that they took their eldest daughter out of school at the age of 11, as they follow a traditional gypsy lifestyle. They explained that they finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way, and that they have brought this tradition into the 21st century. Venezuela's husband, Noah Price, 19, was spotted back at work at the scrap yard after their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella.

A source close to the couple revealed that Noah has become quite arrogant since marrying Venezuela and is constantly after more money. Despite his newfound fame, Noah is said to be still selling an old battery at a scrap yard. Venezuela, on the other hand, is settling into married life at the static caravan she shares with her new husband in Derbyshire.

She has been showing off her new home and purchases on TikTok, including a luxurious throw and a set of expensive cushions. The couple's spacious two-bedroom caravan, which has been called 'The Manor House', is located on a gated compound near the historic market town of Chesterfield, Derbyshire





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Venezuela Fury Tyson Fury Paris Fury Noah Price Grammar School

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