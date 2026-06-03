Venezuela Fury Loses Her Jazz After Wedding

Venezuela Fury has shared her fears over losing her jazz as she told fans she doesn't know what to talk about on her TikTok following her recent wedding. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, married her husband Noah Price, 19, last month and then moved into a static caravan bought by her parents. She has been sharing videos from their honeymoon and their first weeks as newlyweds, but now Venezuela has said she doesn't know what to post about.

Venezuela Fury has shared her fears over losing her jazz as she told fans she doesn't know what to talk about on her TikTok following her recent wedding.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, married her husband Noah Price, 19, last month and then moved into a static caravan bought by her parents. She has been sharing videos from their honeymoon and their first weeks as newlyweds, but now Venezuela has said she doesn't know what to post about. During another video from inside the caravan, where she was busy restocking the fridge, Venezuela said 'I'm not cool Venezuela no more' while worrying over content.

Speaking to the camera, Venezuela said: 'I've been busy guys, I haven't been making a lot of talking videos. I'm too good for youse all now!

'What videos do you want me to make? Because I don't know what to do. I don't know what to talk about no more, I feel like I've lost my jazz again. Venezuela Fury has shared her fears over losing her jazz as she told fans she doesn't know what to talk about on her TikTok following her recent wedding 'I'm not cool Venezuela no more!

What videos do you want and I'll make them.

' The influencer also revealed that the couple are on diets following their wedding as she stacked the fridge with fruit for them to eat. The conversation around the food also led to a debate surrounding bleaching the fridge, as Noah told her the smell was 'burning his nostrils'. Noah told her: 'I don't think you're meant to bleach the fridge', and she insisted that she thinks that you are meant to deep clean the fridge in that way.

When he argued that he would 'poison his food', she replied: 'It's all in packets. How's it going to poison your food? If you're not bleaching your fridge out, your fridge ain't clean.

' Noah, who sounded concerned, said: 'We'll end up dead tomorrow! ', and Venezuela told him to 'chillax'. After he reeled off what they had bought, which included strawberries, grapes and sausage rolls, she said: 'Yeah I've got the full package guys. We're on diets but Noah went and bought (shows four mini pizzas)'.

They then squabbled over how many servings the pizzas would be, with Venezuela saying it would be for four nights while Noah wanted to eat them in one go. Noah quipped: 'Don't be silly! You could do that in one night. You're a Fury.

' The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, married her husband Noah Price, 19, last month and then moved into a static caravan bought by her parents. In another home video shared earlier this week, Venezuela revealed she is throwing herself into home life with her new husband Noah. Venezuela showed her expensive tastes won't be slipping as she revealed she had bought some new bedding for the couple's home.

Sharing a snap of the box, while eldest Fury child didn't show what design she had opted for, she had purchased the bedding from Blumarine Home Collection whose products range in price from £272 to over £500. Last month it was revealed Venezuela and Noah would be moving into a static caravan in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Taking to TikTok ahead of their honeymoon, the teenager shared a first look of 'R first ever home' (sic) - a modest two-bedroom caravan. Giving a tour around her new abode, Venezuela shared photos of a marble bathroom with free-standing bath and a cream kitchen which overlooked woodland. The living room had a built-in TV cabinet with a fireplace beneath it and the bedroom had wardrobes and fresh grey carpet.

And on Sunday Venezuela fumed at her new husband as he interrupted her filming a TikTok video - after Anthea Turner branded her 'useless' in brutal comments. Venezuela posted a new TikTok video and ranted 'I'm trying to talk' at Noah when he played the guitar over what she was trying to say. The influencer also revealed that the couple are on diets following their wedding as she stacked the fridge with fruit for them to eat





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