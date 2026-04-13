Venezuela Fury Reveals Mom's Reaction to Engagement

Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela, shares her perspective on her mother Paris's reaction to her engagement, as seen on 'At Home With The Furys.' The candid interview reveals family dynamics and contrasts reactions to the proposal.

Venezuela Fury , the eldest daughter of boxing champion Tyson Fury , has candidly shared her perception of her mother Paris's reaction to her engagement during a recent interview. The engagement, which took place at Venezuela's sixteenth birthday party in October and was captured for the family's Netflix show, ' At Home With The Furys ,' has become a focal point of discussion.

In a promotional interview on Hits Radio with Sam Thompson, Paris was asked about her feelings regarding her daughter's early engagement. Venezuela, however, interjected, pointing out that her mother's response appeared to convey a sense of disappointment. Paris immediately refuted this, insisting she was not disappointed but admitted she hadn't anticipated the engagement. She recounted an earlier incident when Venezuela, at fifteen, announced she had a boyfriend, a situation that prompted Paris to suggest waiting until her daughter turned sixteen. The candid exchange highlights the complexities of family dynamics and the differing perspectives on life milestones, especially when dealing with the whirlwind of a celebrity family. The revelation of the engagement has sparked considerable interest among fans of the 'At Home With The Furys' series, which provides an intimate look into the personal lives of Tyson Fury, his wife Paris, and their seven children. The second season, which premiered on Sunday, showcases the proposal, adding to the intrigue surrounding the family. Venezuela's perspective offers a unique insight into the emotional nuances of the situation, contrasting with Paris's reaction. In contrast to Paris, Venezuela revealed that her father, Tyson, was enthusiastic about the engagement, expressing his happiness for her. She mentioned Tyson's romantic nature and his positive reaction to the news, describing him as more excited than Paris. Venezuela also shared that her fiancé, Noah Price, sought Tyson's permission before proposing, an event that was documented by Netflix, adding another layer of authenticity to the reality show. The contrast between parental reactions underlines the differing expectations and viewpoints within a family, particularly in the context of a high-profile lifestyle. The new series of 'At Home With The Furys' follows Tyson Fury as he navigates the complexities of retirement, a recurring theme in his career, alongside his wife Paris, their children, and Tyson's father, John Fury. The show offers viewers an inside look at the daily lives and challenges faced by the family. In the interview, Paris expressed her advice to Venezuela, encouraging her to pursue her passions and explore different opportunities in life. This emphasis on personal growth and self-discovery is a common theme explored in the series, reflecting the values of the Fury family. Following the engagement news, Venezuela has shared details regarding her wedding plans through a Q&A session on Instagram, expressing her desire to get married sooner rather than later, possibly in May or June. She also clarified that she intends to remain at her parents' home until the wedding. This insight into her future plans further demonstrates the dynamics within the family and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming wedding, which has been a topic of interest since the proposal was made public in October, with the family sharing a video of the engagement at her glamorous sixteenth birthday celebration





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