Venezuela Fury's husband Noah Price struggles to pronounce Molly-Mae and Tommy's baby name Midas

Venezuela Fury's husband Noah Price has been caught moaning about their static caravan, claiming it's 'too small'. The 19-year-old's comments were shared in a recent video, which gave an insight into their daily life.

Venezuela Fury 's husband Noah Price has been caught moaning about their static caravan, claiming it's 'too small'. The 19-year-old's comments were shared in a recent video, which gave an insight into their daily life.

Venezuela, 16, and Noah tied the knot in May and moved into their first home, where they've been sharing regular updates with their followers. However, Venezuela looked unimpressed when Noah remarked on their 'tiny house' in the video. The caravan is 42ft long and 14ft wide, spanning 588 square feet. Speaking to Venezuela in the video, he quipped: 'Why did you get me such a tiny house, oh cause you bought it!

' Noah then asked Venezuela where he should sit. Venezuela ignored his comment about the caravan and told him where to sit, she then began singing along to the lyrics 'just a little bit longer.

' There are conflicting reports over who paid for the static home. While it was initially believed to be a wedding gift from her parents, it has since been claimed that Noah purchased the home. If it was bought by Tyson and Paris, Noah will be risking the wrath of the former heavyweight champion again after being accused of being 'disrespectful' towards him by fans in a recent live video.

During the appearance, Noah read the comments and declared Venezuela is 'my wife now' after facing criticism from one viewer. As one comment read: 'You are disrespectful,' Noah asked: 'How am I disrespectful?

' Another fan replied: 'Her dad will see this,' as he hit back: 'It's alright let him see it. She's my wife now.

' He also confirmed that the pair don't share their finances after they were asked whether they have a shared bank account. 'She earns her money, I earn mine,' said Noah, as Venezuela joked: 'Yeah, what you gonna do about it. ' Noah went on to debunk the rumour that Tyson gave him £5million when he tied the knot with his daughter as he insisted: 'No Tyson did not give me £5million'.

Earlier this week another clip of Noah went viral after he struggled to announce Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's newborn son's name. Tommy, who is Venezuela's uncle, revealed his son's name 'Midas' on Saturday night as he entered the ring for his fight against Eddie Hall with the name embroidered across his top and shorts.

However despite the media attention surrounding the new name, the news seemed to have slipped past Noah. Not only did he not know how to pronounce it, he didn't even know whether the couple had had a boy or a girl. Chatting on the couple's livestream, he was asked by a fan: 'Have you met Midas yet?

' However instead of pronouncing it as 'My-das' he said Mi-das. Speaking out of shot, Venezuela asked: 'Have you met who?

' as Noah replied: 'Tommy's girl? Or is it a boy?

' Venezuela then confirmed it was a boy as fans took to the comments to mock Noah for his mispronunciation. Prior to giving birth, in a previous vlog Molly explained that the name is 'hard to pronounce' and whilst she admitted that it probably wasn't as out there as Bambi she said she only knows one other child who has the name.

The name Midas links to Greek mythology and the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold. He also confirmed that the pair don't share their finances after they were asked whether they have a shared bank account Noah also debunked the rumour that Tyson gave him £5million when he tied the knot with his daughter as he insisted: 'No Tyson did not give me £5million' Venezuela is being eyed up by executives for a fly on the wall TV series





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Midas

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