Furious niece Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price have spent their honeymoon in an undisclosed location, with Fury opting for a £590 winged blue dress with a massive train. Meanwhile, Price wears a £590 outfit, and mom Paris had to fly the family to the wedding location in two vintage cars. The newlyweds got engaged at the bride's 16th birthday party a year before, when Price asked her over a tradition rap song.

VENEZUELA Fury's lavish honeymoon outfit costs £590, eyes on a mystery location Furious niece Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price have skipped out on their honeymoon after tying the knot at Manchester's £900-a-plate Ryland Hall.

Fury was seen donning a £590 outfit at the airport, opting for a winged blue dress with a massive train, while Price went in for a grey tracksuit and sneakers. Proud father Tyson performed a dance with daughter Venezuela after the ceremony, which was followed by a tradition rap song.

Meanwhile, the bride's mother Paris added, 'I said, 'You're being too eccentric now', but Venezuela insisted on her vision. Mom had to fly her family to the wedding location in two vintage cars, while Venezuela drove a family minibus wearing her own outfit and heels. In her vision, Venezuela had turned her best woman into her 'maid of honor' by having her wear the exact same blue outfit made from the same material as her gown.

This allowed for a seamless and identical appearance on the day. The happy couple had already tied the knot a year ago, at Venezuela's 16th birthday celebration, when they announced their engagement with a romantic proposal.





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