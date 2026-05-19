Venezuela Fury's Wedding: Activities on Wedding Day and Post-Wedding Getaway

This news article discusses the wedding of Venezuela Fury, the daughter of boxer Tyson Fury and model Paris, to Noah Price on the Isle of Man. The couple spent their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella, attended by Tyson and Paris who gifted them £5m and a gypsy caravan. They shared snaps and videos from their post-wedding getaway, including lunch at a restaurant.

Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price looked every inch the loved-up newlyweds after kicking off their £30, 000 honeymoon in Marbella. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with boxer Noah, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train.

Noah proudly had his wedding jewellery on full display as he and Venezuela shared snaps and videos from their post-wedding getaway. The boxer, 19, proudly wore his wedding band on a chain round his neck as he enjoyed a stroll on the beach with his new wife. Dressed head-to-toe in designer looks, Venezuela and Noah enjoyed lunch at the Sexy Pasta restaurant after kicking off their lavish honeymoon.

It comes amid reports Venezuela's parents Tyson, 37, and Paris, 36, have reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price looked every inch the loved-up newlyweds after kicking off their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbell





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venezuela Fury Noah Price Honneymoon Gypsy Caravan £30 000 Honeymoon £5M Wedding Band Underage Drinking Brawl Peter Andre

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