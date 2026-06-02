Venezuela Fury Settles into Married Life with New Husband Noah Price

Venezuela Fury has settled into married life with her new husband Noah Price in a static caravan in Yorkshire. The couple has been sharing updates on their new home and their life together, including a recent incident where Noah interrupted Venezuela while she was filming a TikTok video.

Venezuela Fury has settled into married life with her new husband Noah Price in a static caravan in Yorkshire . The 16-year-old influencer recently returned from a luxury £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in the Isle Of Man.

She has been sharing updates on her new home and has revealed she has purchased new bedding from the Blumarine Home Collection, which ranges in price from £272 to over £500. The couple's new home features a marble bathroom with a free-standing bath, a cream kitchen overlooking woodland, a living room with a built-in TV cabinet and a fireplace, and a bedroom with wardrobes and fresh grey carpet.

Venezuela has also been sharing her frustrations with her husband, including a recent incident where he interrupted her while she was filming a TikTok video. She ranted at him, saying 'I'm trying to talk' as he played the guitar over what she was trying to say.

The incident comes after TV presenter Anthea Turner branded Venezuela 'useless' after she shared a TikTok of Noah cooking for her, saying that boys and girls should leave home knowing how to do domestics and be able to cook. Venezuela has responded to the comments, saying that she works hard to get her dark wedding tan and that she is not useless.

The couple's new life together has been a topic of interest for their social media fans, with many following their updates on TikTok and Instagram





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Married Life Static Caravan Yorkshire

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