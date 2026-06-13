Venezuela Fury Shares Easy Rice Pudding Recipe Amid TV Show Interest

Venezuela Fury posts a TikTok cooking tutorial for a quick rice pudding while television executives reportedly seek to develop a reality series about her life as a newlywed in the Traveller community.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, recently shared a cooking tutorial on TikTok, preparing an easy rice pudding in her new caravan kitchen.

The video, posted on Friday, gave her 1.3 million followers a step-by-step guide to her simplified recipe. She explained, "Make rice pudding with me, I'm doing it the easy way. So I'm washing the rice first and then smother it in kettle water and put salt in. Put it in the microwave for 10 minutes, when this comes out give it a stir, put butter in it, and put it back in for another 10 minutes.

When it comes out again put condensed milk and evaporating milk, with half a tub of double cream and then put it in the oven for 20 minutes. It's very easy, a half an hour job.

" This culinary demonstration is part of her ongoing series of candid updates about her life as a newlywed, having married Noah Price last month. The couple are residing in a static caravan located just three doors down from Venezuela's mother-in-law. Her TikTok content often features home decor purchases, including a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 Swarovski-crystal embellished throw, and £80 cushions.

They also recently bought a large flat-screen TV for their living room, placed atop a cream velvet ottoman, complementing an immaculate carpet and gold-trimmed feature wall. In the kitchen, aside from her rice pudding, she showed off a silver ice bucket and a £200 Mackenzie-Childs kettle. Beyond domestic life, Venezuela addressed critics who mocked her for leaving school at age 11.

In a TikTok from a McDonald's, she countered that she nearly gained admission to a grammar school, had tutoring, and passed all required tests, even winning a "prize of the year" in Year 6 for good spelling. Her mother, Paris Fury, previously explained that withdrawing children from school after primary age is a traditional Traveller practice.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's growing fame has attracted television interest. Following the success of the Netflix series "House of Furys," TV executives are reportedly eager to produce a fly-on-the-wall series chronicling her and Noah's life as newlyweds within the gypsy community. A TV insider noted that while the couple aren't A-list, their love story and lifestyle have captured public fascination, giving them the "X factor.

" Netflix is considered a likely producer due to its existing relationship with the Fury family. Venezuela's representatives confirmed they have multiple offers under discussion. This potential series would follow their daily life, from cooking and home furnishing to navigating community traditions and online criticism. The story highlights the intersection of modern social media celebrity, traditional Traveller culture, and the commercial appetite for reality programming centered on relatable yet distinctive families





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