Venezuela Fury shares gushing post in tribute of boxer father on wedding day

The newlywed couple, Venezuela Fury and Tyson, celebrated their wedding on the Isle of Man. Venezuela's father, a boxer, was present at the ceremony and was praised for his support and love throughout her life.

NEWLYWED Venezuela Fury has shared a gushing post in tribute of her boxer father – just a day after tying the knot. The celebration took place on the Isle of Man and both the bride and groom’s families were on hand to toast the new couple.

Molly Mae Hague attended along with her daughter Bambi who acted as one of the bridesmaids for the celebrations. Her gown featured a massive 50 foot long train, and Venezuela also sported a pair of chic Chanel eyeglasses as beaming dad Tyson escorted his eldest daughter into the venue. Groom Noah arrived in a ivory suit, with a smile plastered on his face as he prepared to make his vows to his wife.

Meanwhile, mum Paris was a vision in pale blue, with a satin skirt and sculpted bodice encrusted with jewels as her chosen mother-of-the-bride outfit. Cars responded to the Comis Hotel near Douglas on the Isle of Man yesterday evening just a few hours after the ceremony. were scrambled to the venue, with an official saying: ‘We are unable to comment further at this time regarding the identity of the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venezuela Fury Tyson Wedding Father Boxer Isle Of Man Celebration Bride Groom Mother-Of-The-Bride Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paris Fury, her husband Tyson, and daughter Venezuela's wedding to boxer Noah Price!This news article describes the wedding of Venezuela Fury, the daughter of boxing legend Paris Fury, to boxer Noah Price. The mother-of-the-bride and father of the bride were present at the wedding, held on Saturday. Venezuela arrived at the wedding in sunglasses and a gown with a 50ft train, and her father joked about the length of the train. The bride opted to hold her phone instead of a traditional bouquet, and her ensemble complemented the color scheme of the day.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury wedding pictures as bride joined by dad Tyson and Molly-MaeTyson Fury's eldest daughter has married fiance Noah Price

Read more »

Venezuela Fury wedding pictures as 16-year-old wears Crocs to wed Noah PriceTyson Fury, Paris and a host of guests watched his eldest daughter Venezuela marry Noah Price

Read more »

Why Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela Fury can legally marry at the age of 16Tyson Fury's daughter married Noah Price

Read more »