Venezuela Fury, eldest daughter of boxer Tyson Fury, recently married Noah Price. The 16-year-old shared an unseen black-and-white wedding photo on Instagram and gave fans a tour of her new home via TikTok, revealing luxury purchases like a £450 duvet and a £500 Swarovski crystal throw. She also responded to critics regarding her early exit from formal schooling.

Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price are settling into married life after their lavish ceremony last month. The 16-year-old daughter of boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris took to Instagram to share an unseen black-and-white snapshot from her wedding day, showing the couple relaxing on a couch.

The image captured a quiet moment during their May wedding at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man, where Venezuela stunned in a lace fishtail gown with an impressive 50-foot train, complemented by black sunglasses and white Crocs as promised. Following their £30,000 luxury honeymoon in Marbella, Spain, the newlyweds have moved into a static caravan located just three doors down from Venezuela's mother-in-law.

Through regular TikTok updates, Venezuela has given followers a glimpse into their new home and her recent purchases. She showcased new bedroom furnishings, including a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 throw embellished with Swarovski crystals, and cushions costing £80 each. The couple also acquired a large television for the living room, which they displayed in a cozy Netflix setup atop a cream velvet ottoman. The open-plan room features immaculate carpet and a gold-trimmed accent wall.

In the kitchen, she highlighted a silver ice bucket, likely a wedding gift, and a £200 Mackenzie-Childs kettle. Venezuela also addressed online critics who mocked her for leaving school at age 11. In a TikTok video filmed at McDonald's, she clarified that she nearly gained admission to a grammar school and had received tutoring, completing all necessary exams. She added that she won a 'prize of the year' in Year 6 for good spelling.

Her mother, Paris Fury, previously explained the family's decision to remove Venezuela from traditional schooling, citing the Traveller tradition of finishing education at primary age while ensuring her daughter continues learning with a tutor and piano lessons





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