Venezuelan Man Charged After Arrest Near White House With AR-15 and Ammunition

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos was arrested near the White House after a stolen vehicle search found an AR-15-style rifle, a Mac-10, a Glock 43X and dozens of rounds of ammunition. He remains in custody and faces charges including carrying a rifle outside a home or business and receiving stolen property.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, a Venezuelan national, was arrested Thursday near the White House after being seen acting suspiciously in a parked car on Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC.

Authorities said he remains in custody and has been charged with carrying a rifle outside a home or business and receiving stolen property. The suspect told officers that voices in his head had told him to come to the US capital and kill the President, according to US authorities. After being confronted, he also told officers there were weapons inside the vehicle, the government department said. Subsequent checks revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

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A search uncovered three firearms, including an AR-15-style assault rifle, a Mac-10, and a Glock 43X. Agents also discovered dozens of rounds of ammunition. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said: On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place.

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He praised the work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day as they put their lives on the line to protect our nation's leaders. Mullin also emphasized that the individual was detained before he could cause any harm to anyone, highlighting the critical nature of border and interior enforcement. He described the arrest as a direct result of the diligent work performed by Secret Service officers every day to protect national leadership.

Heightened Threat Environment Near White House

Secret Service director Sean Curran said the incident reflected the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House. While our personnel are trained to respond to situations like this, and we remain confident in our tactics, we are alarmed by the increase in threat cases that continue to arise, he added.

Chrinos illegally entered the US through Texas in March 2024 and was arrested by the Border Patrol, according to Homeland Security. Reports indicate he was previously subject to the catch and release policy implemented by the Biden administration at the Texas border in 2024. This prior encounter with immigration authorities adds significant context to his current unlawful presence. The arrest underscores the heightened security protocols currently in place for Donald Trump.

The former president has faced numerous assassination attempts throughout his recent public life and political campaigns. One of the most significant past incidents occurred during a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot at and injured. That event, along with other threats, has necessitated a massive security apparatus to protect him from various actors and potential dangers.

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Ongoing Investigation Into Armed Plot

Authorities are currently investigating the full extent of the suspect's mental health history and whether any accomplices were involved in the theft of the vehicle or the acquisition of the weapons. The investigation remains active as federal agencies work to determine the full scope of the planned attack. Law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure that no other individuals or networks are connected to this specific threat.

The rapid identification and detention of the suspect demonstrate the effectiveness of current protective measures surrounding high-profile political figures in the United States. Details regarding additional legal charges filed against the Venezuelan national are expected to be released as the judicial process unfolds. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges faced by political leaders in the modern era.