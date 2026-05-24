A Channel 4 production that dramatizes the true story of a 'honeytrap murder' that gripped the nation in 2011. The series explores the events leading up to the death of Gagandip Singh and the subsequent trial of his killers.

A two-part factual drama titled 'Vengeance: Murder on the Heath' will air on Channel 4 tonight, May 24, at 9pm. The series dramatizes the story of Gagandip Singh , a 21-year-old who was murdered in 2011.

The crime, dubbed a 'honeytrap murder,' involved a plan hatched by Gagandip's friend Harinder 'Ravi' Shoker and his accomplice, Mundill Mahil. Shoker beat Singh unconscious, placed him in the boot of his sister's car, and set it ablaze in London. Singh died from inhaling toxic fumes. The drama series draws from real police interviews, text messages, court documents, and original interviews, offering a glimpse into the young British Sikh community.

Writer and Director Aysha Rafaele highlights the shocking nature of the crime, the young age of the individuals involved, and the tragic consequences of vigilante justice. The series aims to shed light on the cultural context of the case while resonating with a broader audience. The drama will delve into the motivations behind the crime, the events leading up to it, and the aftermath of the tragedy.

The series will also explore the impact of the crime on the community and the individuals involved.





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Honeytrap Murder Gagandip Singh Harinder 'Ravi' Shoker Mundill Mahil Channel 4 Vengeance: Murder On The Heath

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