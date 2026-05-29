Ventromedial Prefrontal Cortex Directs Memory Separation Across Time

UCLA Health scientists identified a vmPFC‑to‑entorhinal circuit that governs whether experiences are merged or stored separately, shedding light on memory organization and its relevance to psychiatric disorders.

When a person encounters a new experience, the brain must decide whether to integrate it with existing memories or store it as a distinct episode.

Making the correct choice enables smooth navigation of daily life, while errors in this process can lead to inappropriate associations that are characteristic of psychiatric illnesses such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. A team of researchers at the University of California Los Angeles Health has now identified a specific neural circuit that appears to govern this critical decision.

The work, published in Nature Neuroscience, reveals that a region of the prefrontal cortex known for its role in decision making and long‑term memory exerts direct control over the hippocampus, the brain's primary memory storage hub. By using genetically engineered mice, the scientists traced the precise pathway through which the prefrontal cortex influences how memories are organized. The study uncovered that two main factors determine whether memories become linked: the similarity of the experiences and the interval between them.

Events that occur close together in time, within a few hours, tend to merge automatically in the hippocampus. When experiences are separated by several days, a more deliberate mechanism engages. The researchers found that the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, or vmPFC, shows a marked increase in activity when a mouse encounters a new environment several days after a previous one, especially when the two settings are clearly different. This surge functions as a quality‑control checkpoint.

After a sufficient consolidation period, the vmPFC compares a new experience with the existing memory. If the two are meaningfully distinct, the vmPFC signals the hippocampus to recruit a fresh set of neurons, preserving the separation of the memories. If the experiences are similar, the vmPFC disengages, allowing overlapping neuronal ensembles to encode both events and to link them together.

Disabling the vmPFC during the delayed exposure caused the hippocampus to lose its discriminatory capacity, leading to the inappropriate merging of unrelated memories. In the experiment, mice that received a mild foot shock in a second environment a week after the first displayed fear responses when placed back in the original environment, despite no danger being present there.

In contrast, silencing the vmPFC when the two environments were only five hours apart had no effect, indicating that the vmPFC's role is specific to longer time intervals. To map the circuit, the investigators employed miniature microscopes mounted on the mice's heads to record individual neuronal firing in real time and used optogenetic and pharmacological tools to toggle specific cells on or off.

The signal was found to travel from the vmPFC to the medial entorhinal cortex, a relay region that projects to the hippocampus. Blocking this vmPFC‑to‑entorhinal pathway caused memories that should remain separate to merge, while artificial activation of the pathway forced normally linked memories apart even when the experiences were close in time.

At the terminus of the circuit, a specialized inhibitory neuron in the hippocampus, the neurogliaform cell, acts as the final gatekeeper, regulating which neurons are recruited for a new memory trace. The researchers highlighted that this circuit can operate bidirectionally: manipulating a single pathway can either fuse memories that ought to stay distinct or keep apart memories that would otherwise become entangled.

This discovery points to a fundamental control mechanism that may be targeted in future therapies for conditions where memory mis‑integration contributes to symptomatology





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Memory Integration Ventromedial Prefrontal Cortex Hippocampus Neural Circuitry UCLA Research

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