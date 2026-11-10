Venus Retrograde Brings Old Connections, Fresh Choices and a Chance to Win a Volkswagen Golf GTE

Venus nears her retrograde, bringing plans, logistics and blasts from the past into focus for several star signs. The forecast urges patience, honest requests for help and a fresh look at long-term goals, while Metro Competitions offers readers a chance to win a Volkswagen Golf GTE for 40p per entry.

Venus is slowing down and is about to begin her retrograde, a period that tends to bring plans, schedules and day to day logistics into sharp focus.

Venus Retrograde Brings Past Connections

Organisation is especially important now, because arrangements made carelessly may need to be revisited. For Sagittarius, Scorpio and Libra, the chances of a blast from the past are high today. An old memory, a former colleague or a familiar pattern may resurface, and it is worth looking more deeply into what this revisiting could mean. Life moves in cycles, so events may repeat and people may reintroduce themselves.

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Rather than feeling surprised or unsettled, try to look for the purpose behind the pattern. The promise of travel is in the air, but with Venus at her slowest and about to change direction, you and your partner may have different agendas. Making firm plans could feel awkward, if not impossible, so flexibility will serve you well. If you can wait a week or so, things should slowly untangle and progress will become visible.

You might also meet a good friend from the past, which could motivate you to stay in touch and rebuild a connection that had quietly faded over time. Wishing for a new car for Christmas? Metro Competitions is offering readers the chance to win a brand-new Volkswagen Golf GTE. Whether you are zipping around town or heading off on a weekend adventure, this sporty plug-in hybrid has serious power.

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It would be wiser to admit that you need help rather than trying to do everything yourself and failing. Today's Moon-Venus link suggests that others will be delighted to chip in, and they may wonder why you did not ask sooner. If a difficulty at work is still an issue, hang in there, because within a few days you may notice a real difference. Patience and cooperation will carry you further than solo effort.

Relationship Shifts And Habits

You may be eager to see someone, but are they equally keen to see you? A date or appointment may be cancelled, or the other person may seem less enthusiastic than they first appeared. Try not to take it personally, as they are likely under pressure from somewhere else in their life. This situation is about to change very soon, and when you see them again, things can feel very different.

Are you trying to rein in a habit that is proving very difficult to control? If so, do not fret. The important thing is that you keep trying. As the Moon aligns with retrograde Venus, old patterns from childhood could rise up and tempt you to give in just this once.

Ask yourself what it really matters, then resist the urge and keep going. Eventually, your persistence will pay off. Revisiting past discussions could bring a fresh perspective to a creative project or even a new romance. If you feel stuck in the past and cannot see a way forward, an enlightening conversation could shift your thinking and help you see the bigger picture.

Home Spending And Security

Taking a step back will also help you get your bearings, but hold off on major decisions for another week or so. This is also a good time to reconsider family spending, household arrangements and whatever makes you feel truly secure. A forgotten possession may prove surprisingly useful, while a decorating idea you once loved might catch your attention again. Before you turn your home into a designer masterpiece, however, it may be best to research the various costs involved.

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A conversation that began a while ago could also resume, and this time you will recognise its true potential. Things have shifted, and you will sense that the time is ripe for action. If you have been experimenting with your appearance, you will begin to feel happier in yourself. If you have been worried about an ongoing expense or have doubts about your own value, light is beginning to appear at the end of the tunnel.

The Moon-Venus link, with Venus preparing to turn direct, hints that by letting go of resentments and negative attachments, your sense of self-worth can gradually be restored. Peace of mind cannot be given a price, and it is one of the most valuable things you can cultivate right now. The past and future connect under today's sky, as someone you used to know may reappear with news about a far-reaching opportunity or a holiday.

Career Choices And Future Paths

A heartfelt conversation with someone you met on a journey could also lead to meeting again and forming an even stronger connection. It is time to be yourself and welcome fresh perspectives. Uncertain about which direction to take regarding your career or future ambitions? A bright and optimistic dream could change all that.

It may reveal fresh options and dynamic possibilities, as long as you choose the path that brings you the most joy. If you have been dithering and undecided, you will soon know what you want to achieve and feel ready to commit. Your adventurous spirit is stirring, and today it may be your friends who give you that extra push to do something a little different.

Accept their encouragement, stay open to unexpected experiences, and let this cycle of revisiting the past guide you toward a brighter and more confident future.