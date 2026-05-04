Venus Williams Headlines Sports Stars at Met Gala with Husband Andrea Preti

Tennis legend Venus Williams and her husband Andrea Preti made their Met Gala debut, leading a host of sports stars at the fashion extravaganza. Serena Williams, Eileen Gu, Alysa Liu, Naomi Osaka, Paige Bueckers, Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Lindsey Vonn also graced the red carpet.

Venus Williams graced the Met Gala red carpet with her new husband, Andrea Preti , marking their debut as a married couple at the prestigious event.

The tennis icon, 45, captivated attendees in a custom-designed Swarovski gown, a breathtaking creation of light-reflecting crystal black fabric accentuated by a pearl-adorned neck plate. The gown’s design was thoughtfully inspired by a painting commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, perfectly aligning with the evening’s ‘Costume Art’ theme. As one of the four co-chairs – alongside luminaries like Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour – Williams led a dazzling array of sports stars at the gala.

Preti complemented his wife’s elegance in a classic black tuxedo, complete with a burgundy bow tie and matching pocket square. The event also saw a stunning appearance by Serena Williams, Venus’s sister and fellow tennis legend, who shimmered in a radiant silver gown and adorned herself with golden accessories. Beyond the Williams sisters, the Met Gala showcased a diverse group of athletic talent.

Eileen Gu, the Chinese Olympic gold medalist, drew attention in a pearlescent bubble dress, though her presence was not without a degree of controversy stemming from her decision to compete for China rather than the United States during the recent Winter Olympics. Alysa Liu, the American figure skating champion, turned heads in a vibrant red ruffled dress, further solidifying her status as a rising fashion icon, especially following her recent appointment as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, who provided her attire for the evening.

Naomi Osaka, another tennis star, delivered a particularly memorable moment, arriving in a sleek white ensemble featuring red feather details, only to dramatically reveal a sculpted red dress hidden beneath, captivating the media and fellow guests. Paige Bueckers, a WNBA star, opted for a more unconventional look, sporting a paint-splattered suit that added a touch of artistic flair to the event.

Adding to the sporting presence were NFL stars Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson, who arrived together in custom suits, and US skiing icon Lindsey Vonn, whose appearance was particularly poignant. Vonn took her first steps on the red carpet without crutches since a severe crash during the Olympics, a testament to her resilience and recovery.

Her stunning white mermaid gown, a labor of 4,000 hours, was designed by Thom Browne, who also created a custom cane for her, symbolizing her journey back to full mobility. The crash, which occurred during the women’s downhill skiing at the 2026 Winter Olympics, resulted in a complex fracture and initially threatened the loss of her leg, requiring eight surgeries.

Vonn’s presence at the Met Gala was not just a fashion statement but a powerful symbol of overcoming adversity and celebrating strength. The event truly highlighted the intersection of sports, fashion, and artistry, bringing together a remarkable collection of talent and style





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Venus Williams Met Gala Serena Williams Eileen Gu Alysa Liu Naomi Osaka Lindsey Vonn Sports Fashion Andrea Preti

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